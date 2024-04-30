3 players who deserved to be picked in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup ft. Rinku Singh

The BCCI has announced India's 15-man squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are among the notable inclusions, with fans and experts praising the selectors.

However, a few key names have been left out. IPL form has likely played a role, with some of these names being restricted to fringe roles for their respective franchises.

Reports suggested that IPL performances wouldn't greatly influence T20 World Cup selection, but that has proved to be true only for a few cases. Despite their impressive displays for the Men in Blue over the last year or so, a few talented players have been ignored.

India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.

On that note, here are three players who deserved to be picked in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

#3 Avesh Khan

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

Avesh Khan has been one of the standout bowlers in IPL 2024. He has excelled in a death-bowling role for the Rajasthan Royals and has the third-best economy rate (9.14) in that phase among all bowlers who have sent down at least 50 balls.

Avesh has been named in the reserves, but there was a real case for him to be picked ahead of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj in the main squad. India need someone to support Jasprit Bumrah at the death, and the 27-year-old offers that value.

Avesh is also a handy hit-the-deck bowler in the middle overs and is in significantly better form than the two supporting pacers who've been selected.

#2 Rinku Singh

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 3

It's frankly astonishing that a batter who averages 89 and strikes at 176.23 over the course of 15 T20Is hasn't found a place in the squad. Rinku Singh has been one of India's most consistent performers since making his debut last year, but the selectors have overlooked him.

The Men in Blue are seriously short on finishers, with concerns over the form of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Rinku would've beefed up that department, having proved himself against the best death bowlers in the world over the last two years.

Rinku hasn't had much time in the middle in IPL 2024, but that was hardly a reason not to pick him. The left-hander's non-selection will go down as one of Indian cricket's biggest tragedies in recent memory.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

Not too long ago, Ravi Bishnoi was securing a T20I Player of the Series award. A few months later, he finds himself out of the T20 World Cup squad and hasn't even been named as a reserve.

KL Rahul has sparingly used Bishnoi in IPL 2024, so the leg-spinner hasn't been able to show his full worth. He has also erred with his lengths on a few occasions. Nevertheless, he still remains a better option than Yuzvendra Chahal, who hasn't made an impact in T20Is for years.

Chahal started IPL 2024 on a promising note, so the selectors have decided to back him. But his form has been hugely underwhelming in the last four matches, and he has clear limitations, which could cost India if he plays.

Bishnoi should've been the man on the plane to the Caribbean.

