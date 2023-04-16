3 players who flopped during Week 2 of IPL 2023 

The second week of the ongoing IPL 2023 concluded with a high-scoring game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Thanks to Harry Brook's marvellous century, SRH posted 228 runs before winning the game by 23 runs on Friday (April 14).

After winning three of their first four matches, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Gujarat Titans (GT) are tied with six points and are at the top of the points table.

Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, have massively underperformed and are yet to open their account. They are languishing right at the foot of the table.

IPL 2023 had a rather uneventful first week, but the second week of the competition was electrified by several thrilling and intriguing matches.

The second week of the competition saw nine games played, with a total of 3,213 runs being scored and 108 wickets being taken.

While a number of players stood out and shone for their franchises, a few also underperformed and were far from their best across the seven days we are considering.

On that note, let's take a look at three key players who flopped in Week 2 of the ongoing IPL 2023.

Note: Only the games from Match 11 (RR vs DC) to Match 19 (KKR vs SRH) in IPL 2023 have been taken into consideration.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

Following a superlative 2022, this year hasn't been kind to Suryakumar Yadav so far. The Indian T20 superstar endured an unprecedented feat of scoring three consecutive golden ducks against Australia in the three-match ODI series last month.

SKY would've hoped to get back into form in the IPL 2023 but that hasn't been the case so far. After scoring 15 runs in the opening match for MI, Suryakumar once again had a tough week where he scored only one run in two games.

The flamboyant batter scored one run off two balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before registering a golden duck against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (April 11).

Enduring an unfortunate lean patch, Suryakumar would hope to get back into his own sooner rather than later for his franchise. Once again though, it has been seen how this game can quickly bring a player back to the ground after letting him soar.

#2 Prithvi Shaw - DC

Unlike Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw's form leading up to IPL 2023 was great as the youngster piled up a plethora of runs for his domestic side, Mumbai.

However, things haven't gone as planned for Shaw as the DC opener has managed just 34 runs across five innings this season.

He started the second week of the tournament on the worst possible note, getting dismissed on a duck by Trent Boult in Guwahati. In the next game against MI, the right-hander looked good and even smashed three boundaries.

However, his stay was cut short due to bad shot selection and he holed out on just 15.

DC have used Shaw as an impact substitute in their last three games. But sadly for the 23-year-old, he hasn't been able to make much impact with his willow so far.

To make matters worse, Shaw began the third week with yet another duck against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In that game, he suffered greater misfortune by being run out in Bengaluru due to a misjudgement while batting with David Warner.

#1 Sanju Samson - RR

After making a 50 and a 42 in the first two games, Sanju Samson's form with the bat has declined a bit for RR.

Despite his outstanding work behind the stumps and great leadership, RR would need Samson as an enforcer in the middle overs.

The 28-year-old has had a forgettable last two games for Rajasthan. He recorded a four-ball duck against Delhi, getting holed out on the boundary. In the next game against CSK, the wicket-keeper batter was bamboozled by a special delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, registering his second consecutive duck.

RR will hope Samson comes good when they play their next league game against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (April 16).

