The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 6 wickets in their IPL 2023 encounter on Saturday (6 May). With the win over their arch-rivals, CSK have climbed to the 2nd position while MI are 6th in the points table.

Batting first, MI were off to a disastrous start, and were reduced to 14/3 within the first 3 overs. Coming in at No. 4, Nehal Wadhera (64 runs off 51 balls) struck his first IPL half-century, showing immense skill and temperament. He was well-supported by Suryakumar Yadav (26 runs off 22 balls).

However, none of the other batters provided any support to the duo. Thus, MI posted a below-par 139/8 at the end of their 20 overs with Matheesha Patheerana picking up great figures of 3/15 and Deepak Chahar also claiming two scalps.

In reply, CSK were off to a solid start with the first wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 runs off 16 balls) falling at 46 after 4.1 overs.

The hosts CSK were never in trouble as Devon Conway (44 runs off 42 balls) and Shivam Dube (26* runs off 18 balls) steadied all nerves.

For MI, the pick of the bowlers were Piyush Chawla (4 -0 -25 -2), Tristian Stubbs (2-0-14-1 ) and Jofra Archer (4 - 0 - 24 - 0). It was a below-par performance by MI who did not do their qualification scenario any good with today's performance. There were few positives for MI however that might give them hope for their upcoming game in the season.

On that note, let us discuss 3 positives for MI from their loss against CSK.

#1 Nehal Wadhera impresses with solid half-century

Coming in to bat at a time when Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan were back in the pavilion and the score below 15, young Nehal Wadhera had a big responsibility on his shoulders.

The youngster started cautiously, rotating the strike and built a 55-run partnership with senior batter Suryakumar Yadav. After getting set, the youngster started attacking the CSK spinners. He used his feet and swept the spinners well, showcasing that he has both the talent and the composure to perform well in high-pressure games.

Wadhera struck 8 fours and 1 maximum in a knock that came at a strike-rate of 125.49. In 8 matches this year, the youngster has struck 131 runs at a reasonable average of 26.20 and a impressive strike-rate of 145.56. MI will be hoping for more such performances from the youngster.

#2 Piyush Chawla spins a web around the CSK batters

Piyush Chawla impressed yet again, giving away just 25 runs in his 4 overs at an excellent economy rate of 6.25. The 34-year-old picked up the crucial wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane. Chawla, is in the middle of one of the best IPL seasons of his career and has easily been the brightest spot of MI's underperforming bowling line-up.

In 10 matches, he has picked up 17 wickets at a fine economy rate of 7.18. He is placed 4th on the Purple Cap race. He has picked up wickets at a strike-rate of 13.76 and an average of 16.47. Chawla, will be hoping to continue his fine bowling rhythm and support his side's inexperienced bowling attack.

#3 Jofra Archer back to his lethal best

In his 4 overs, Jofra Archer gave away just 24 runs at an economy rate of 6. Although wicketless, Archer bowled plenty of good balls that troubled the CSK batters. He repeatedly breached the 145-150 kmph mark with the ball which is a convincing sign for MI as concerns over his fitness have been dominating discussions around the world-class pacer for over a year now.

This development is a much-awaited sign for MI who have been struggling with their bowling in this edition of the IPL. Archer's fitness woes and his poor bowling form was further adding to MI's problems as Captain Rohit Sharma did not have a single go-to pace bowler in his line-up. Archer will be hoping to build on this performance and perform consistently for the 'Paltan'.

