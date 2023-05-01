3 positives for RR from their loss against MI

The Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in a thrilling last-over finish at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30. MI are seventh in the IPL standings while RR are placed third.

Batting first, RR posted a massive total of 212/7 in their 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an excellent century for the visitors. For MI, the stars with the ball were Piyush Chawla (4-0-34-2) and Arshad Khan (3-0-39-3).

In reply, MI lost Rohit Sharma in the second over before Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green steadied the ship. Suryakumar Yadav (55 runs off 29 balls) brought MI close to the target with a brilliant half-century. Tim David (45* runs off 14 balls) struck three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries of the final over to win the match for his side.

Here's a look at three positives for RR from their loss against MI:

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal announces himself on the big stage

Despite ending up on the losing side, Yashasvi Jaiswal (124 runs off 62 balls) won the Player of the Match Award. He batted till the final over of the innings, scoring at a strike rate of 200 with 16 fours and eight sixes.

Jaiswal brought up his maiden IPL century against MI and will look to continue his momentum for the rest of the tournament.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin shows his class yet again

Ravichandran Ashwin conceded just 27 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.75 and picked up the crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. The veteran off-spinner brilliantly varied his pace and his lines to keep the batters guessing.

After the T20 World Cup semi-final loss against England, many believed that Ashwin's white-ball career with India was over. However, the 36-year-old has been in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL season, taking 13 wickets in nine matches at a fantastic economy rate of 7.22.

#3 RR were excellent in the field

RR did not give away any easy runs to MI through errors in their ground-fielding and their catching in the match was spectacular as well. Trent Boult took a well-judged catch to dismiss Cameron Green off Ashwin's bowling, followed by a phenomenal effort by Sandeep Sharma to eliminate Suryakumar Yadav off Boult's bowling.

