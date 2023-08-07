3 reasons why appointing Daniel Vettori the head coach is a good move by SunRisers Hyderabad

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been announced as the new head coach for IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad. He has replaced Brian Lara.

Vettori brings with him extensive coaching experience, having previously served as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. Recently, he was the assistant coach for the Australia men's team.

Brian Lara had taken over as the head coach of the SunRisers ahead of the 2023 season, but the side were underwhelming. The Hyderabad-based side finished in the eighth position in both IPL 2021 and 2022.

In IPL 2023, they struggled and finished in the last (tenth) position, managing only four wins and suffering ten losses.

Here we take a look at three reasons why appointing Daniel Vettori as the head coach is a good move by SunRisers Hyderabad:

#3 Extensive coaching experience

Daniel Vettori has served as Bangladesh's spin-bowling coach

Currently, Daniel Vettori holds the position of head coach for the Birmingham Phoenix men's team in The Hundred tournament. Since May 2022, he has also been involved with the Australia men's side. In the past, the former New Zealand captain was also the spin bowling consultant for the Bangladesh men's team.

Vettori also has extensive coaching experience with different T20 franchises across the globe. He has been at the helm for Barbados Royals in the CPL, Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and Middlesex in the Vitality Blast.

With such extensive experience, he is expected to take control of SRH – a side that has faltered in recent years.

#2 Experience of the Indian conditions

Daniel Vettori understands the Indian conditions

Vettori played in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Daredevils. He understands the conditions in India, the dynamics of the IPL and things that need to be done to be successful in the tournament.

With this appointment, SunRisers will have a fifth separate head coach in six seasons. They had Tom Moody in 2019, Trevor Bayliss in 2020 and 2021, Moody again in 2022 and then Brian Lara in 2023.

None of the above coaches had extensive experience in the IPL with only Bayliss being briefly associated with KKR. This is where Vettori will be different since he experienced the IPL dynamics as a player.

#1 Contemporary coaching style

Daniel Vettori is a modern T20 coach

Currently, he is the head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix men's team in The Hundred. As such, he understands how the modern game is played.

In the last season, SRH struggled to find any momentum since they never could give players a specific role.

Even when he was the captain, Vettori was keen to players a long rope and give them a chance to learn even while failing. This is where he can form a good alliance with Aiden Markram and make plans for the long haul.