3 reasons why CSK must play Shardul Thakur in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no. 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 5 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Defending champions CSK lost their last game against the Delhi Capitals, failing to chase a target of 192 runs and will be looking to get back on track in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, SRH lost to the Gujarat Titans in their last game; batting first, the Hyderabad team only managed to score 162 runs, and GT faced no problems chasing down the target with only three wickets down.

With both teams having lost their last game, it will be interesting to see what new approaches and strategies they come up with. Talking about CSK, one player who might come into the scheme of things is Shardul Thakur.

The Indian pacer played regularly for CSK in the 2018–2021 seasons; however, he hasn’t featured in a single match this season. But, considering SRH's batting prowess and the chances of Mustafizur Rahman missing the upcoming match, it could pave the way for Thakur.

On that note, here are three reasons why CSK must play Shardul Thakur in their clash against SRH.

#1 Shardul Thakur can replace Mustafizur Rahman

“Lord” Shardul can be the man for CSK in the absence of the Mustafizur Rahman. As per reports, the pacer has flown back to Bangladesh to get his US visa done (the T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA).

This could pave the way for Shardul, who has been sidelined in the first three matches. Considering the experience he brings (he has 86 matches of IPL experience under his belt), his bowling prowess, and his ability to score some handy runs down the order, bringing in Thakur for the match against SRH could prove an excellent call.

#2 Shardul Thakur has a knack for taking wickets and breaking partnerships

Thakur can swing the ball both ways and can be used to open the bowling for CSK along with Deepak Chahar. He can also be a good option in middle overs, where he uses his slower balls to good effect. Although Thakur can leak runs sometimes, he has a knack for picking up crucial wickets and breaking partnerships.

The Indian pacer has 89 wickets to his name in 86 matches and has proven his worth for CSK on many occasions. During the 2021 season, Shardul finished fourth on the list for the Purple Cap with 21 wickets.

Also, given the conditions in Hyderabad, where SRH made history by scoring the highest-ever IPL total against the Mumbai Indians, Shardul's ability to take wickets regularly might come in handy for the Chennai-based franchise.

#3 Shardul Thakur's all-round skills will be important for CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

The first match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium saw SRH score 277 runs against the Mumbai Indians. In response, MI were right in the contest at one point; however, they eventually fell short by 31 runs. Considering the pitch in Hyderabad, Shardul Thakur’s all-round skills could help CSK immensely.

Shardul has already proven his worth with the bat, whether for India or in the IPL. His clean ball-striking ability could come in handy for towards the end of the innings, while his ability to take wickets might prove to be the difference in a likely high-scoring affair.