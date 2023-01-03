3 reasons why Ishan Kishan should be tried out in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

In what came as a shocking development, star Indian team batter Rishabh Pant was met with a car accident on Friday (December 30) near Roorkee in Uttarakhand at around 5:30 am.

The unfortunate incident capped off what had been a tough year for Pant both on and off the field. Earlier in the month, Pant was left out of both India's white-ball squads for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

He was about to train at the NCA to cure the niggle in his knee and prepare for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which is scheduled to be held in February 2023.

The gloveman is reportedly expected to be out of action for at least three to six months, excluding him from consideration for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2023.

With Rishabh Pant being the designated wicket-keeper batter, this inevitably leaves a massive void for the Indian Test side. While Srikar Kona Bharat has been a part of the Indian setup for some time, we believe that dazzling hitter Ishan Kishan could also be given a look-in as well.

So far, Kishan has played 48 first-class matches in his career, accumulating 2985 runs at an average of 38.9 and a strike rate of 68.9. He also has 16 half-centuries and six hundreds to his name.

A highly talented left-hander, Kishan has never received a Test call-up for India. However, Pant's unavailability might entice the selectors include him in the mix.

On that note, here are three reasons why Ishan Kishan should be tried out in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

#3 A future investment

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Bringing Ishan Kishan to the Test side can certainly be seen as an investment in India's future. At just 24 years of age, he has already played 30+ international games for India, coupled with 75 high-octane IPL games.

If Kishan is given his red-ball debut against a mighty Australian team, it will provide him with a great learning curve and will add valuable experience for the southpaw.

With all three of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara being 34 years or older, adding Kishan to the team will ultimately neutralize the average age of India's first XI.

#2 Incredible recent form

Ishan Kishan has witnessed a spectacular surge in his returns after emerging as one of India's top prodigies, especially lately.

The 24-year-old was the leading run-getter in the five-match T20I series against South Africa back in June 2022. He scored 206 across five innings at an average of above 41 and a strike rate of 150.1.

However, in India's last ODI of 2022, Kishan toppled several records and stunned the world with his outstanding 210 runs off 131 balls against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He dominated the Bangladeshi bowlers with ease and provided a scintillating display of batting for India.

He continued his merry run with the bat when Kishan struck a handsome 195-ball 132 for Jharkhand five days after his ODI double century. During the Ranji Trophy against Kerala, he struck nine boundaries and as many as eight sixes during his stay.

The upcoming white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka will also feature Kishan, and if he doesn't endure a lapse in his stellar form, India could certainly use his remarkable touch against Australia in the crucial four-game Test series.

#1 A potential like-for-like replacement for Pant

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan during a T20I against South Africa [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Ishan Kishan ticks almost all the boxes as a potential like-for-like replacement for Rishabh Pant.

A left-handed wicket-keeper who has always taken games to the opposition, Pant is known for his aggressive approach. Similarly, Kishan has also never shied away from stamping his authority, irrespective of the quality of the opposition bowlers.

Both Pant and Kishan have the ability to smear bowlers all over the park and in the former's absence, the latter could be considered an apt replacement.

