3 reasons why PBKS must play Kagiso Rabada in their IPL 2023 match against GT

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

PBKS began their IPL 2023 campaign by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs via the D/L method. Punjab continued their impressive form in the second match, registering a close five-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

They went into their third match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as favorites. In a surprising turn of events, PBKS went down by eight wickets as their batting crumbled, with skipper Shikhar Dhawan (99*) playing a lone hand.

The likely inclusion of seasoned South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is one of the big talking points ahead of the PBKS-GT clash.

We analyze three reasons why Punjab must play the Proteas fast bowler in their IPL 2023 match against Gujarat.

#1 He is a genuine match-winner with the ball

Nathan Ellis has done a good job for Punjab Kings. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Nathan Ellis has done a decent job for Punjab Kings in Rabada’s absence as the latter was away on international duty.

The Australian pacer has claimed five wickets in three matches, including a Player of the Match effort against the Rajasthan Royals after registering figures of 4/30. PBKS will still find it difficult to keep him in the playing XI ahead of Rabada.

The latter has an excellent record in the IPL and has come up with a number of match-winning performances with the ball. He had a slow start to his career in the T20 league. Making his debut for the Delhi Capitals in the 2017 season, he picked up six wickets in six matches at an average of 31.33 and an economy rate of 8.81.

The Proteas pacer’s career has taken off in amazing fashion ever since. After missing the 2018 season, he claimed 25 wickets in 12 matches in 2019 and 30 in 17 games in 2020. Rabada’s performance saw a dip in the 2021 season, but he still claimed 15 wickets in an equal number of matches.

Purchased by PBKS at the IPL 2022 auction, Rabada was at his best again, picking up 23 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 17.65 and an economy rate of 8.46.

The 27-year-old fast bowler’s incredible wicket-taking ability in the IPL could be gauged from the fact that with one more wicket, he will become the fastest to 100 scalps in the T20 league.

Rabada is on 99 wickets from 63 matches. The current record is held by Lasith Malinga (70 matches). Leaving Rabada out of the playing XI will be a massive call.

#2 Rabada and Arshdeep complement each other very well

Arshdeep Singh celebrates a wicket with his teammates. (Pic: iplt20.com)

One of the few positives for PBKS in IPL 2022 was the success of the pair of Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. The right-arm pacer and the left-arm combined in impressive fashion and complemented each other really well.

Arshdeep picked up 10 wickets in 14 matches, which does not translate to a big number, but he kept things extremely tight. The 24-year-old maintained an economy rate of 7.70, maintaining pressure on the opposition.

Arshdeep has picked up six wickets in three matches in the ongoing edition at an average of 14.33. He has been impressive for sure, but at times it has seemed that he has lacked that desired support from the other end.

Rabada’s presence brings along skills like extra pace and bounce, which seem to be missing to some extent in Punjab’s current bowling attack.

#3 PBKS need to make up for Sam Curran’s poor form

Sam Curran has struggled with the ball. (Pic: iplt20.com)

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who became the most expensive purchase in IPL auction history after he was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹18.50 crore, has failed to live up to expectations with the ball so far.

In three matches, he has claimed only one wicket at an average of 96 and an economy rate of 9.60.

Curran is looking a bit low on confidence, but being a genuine all-rounder, Punjab will find it hard to drop him from the playing XI. The left-hander has contributed a couple of 20s with the willow. However, just in case Curran continues to struggle with the ball, PBKS will need someone to make up for it.

Rabada’s presence will automatically make the bowling attack stronger.

