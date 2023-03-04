3 reasons why RCB are the favorites win WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is set to begin tomorrow. There is a great sense of excitement among cricket fans as the WPL will provide a much-needed boost to the development of women's cricket in India.

The five franchises battled it out in the WPL auction and invested heavily in Indian players. Royal Challengers Bangalore went berserk at the auction and came out with a great team. RCB executed its strategy perfectly at the auction and has a great team on paper.

RCB fans will surely be feeling confident after the auction and here are the three reasons why RCB are the favorites to win WPL 2023

#1 Well balanced squad

The RCB squad has the perfect blend of youth and experience in it. Young Indian players like Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh and Sahana Pawar have the opportunity to rub shoulders with legends like Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine.

RCB have nine all-rounders in their squad, which gives captain Smriti Mandhana multiple options. They have batters like Smriti and Perry who can build an innings and also have batters like Richa Ghosh who can go berserk with the bat.

Overall, RCB has a great mix of players and a balanced squad which makes them the favorites to be the inaugural WPL champions.

#2 Experience and Leadership

Smriti Mandhana is a young captain with price-tag pressure on her head. RCB fans have very high expectations of her and she also has the onus of delivering the maiden trophy to RCB. Smriti can handle this pressure easily as she has experienced players in the squad on whom she can rely.

Heather Knight and Sophie Devine are the captains of the respective national sides. Knight led England to the ICC Women's ODI World Cup title in 2017. Ellyse Perry has captained Australia in the past and has been an integral part of the Australian Women's team that has won six ICC Women's T20 World Cups.

There is experience, leadership, and a winning mentality in this RCB squad which gives them the edge over other teams.

#EllysePerry Won ODI World Cup 2013Won ODI World Cup 2022Won T20 World Cup 2010Won T20 World Cup 2012Won T20 World Cup 2014Won T20 World Cup 2018Won T20 World Cup 2020Won T20 World Cup 2023No player has won more ICC titles than Ellyse Perry in cricket. Won ODI World Cup 2013✅Won ODI World Cup 2022✅Won T20 World Cup 2010✅Won T20 World Cup 2012✅Won T20 World Cup 2014✅Won T20 World Cup 2018✅Won T20 World Cup 2020✅Won T20 World Cup 2023✅No player has won more ICC titles than Ellyse Perry in cricket.#EllysePerry https://t.co/cE57eW1VOx

#3 Star-studded squad full of match winners

RCB can have a star-studded squad full of match winners. Captain Smirti Mandana can alone take the game away from the opponents with her brilliant batting display. Megan Schutt was the second-highest wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup with 10 wickets in six matches.

Renuka Singh impressed in the T20 World Cup by taking a fifer against England. Young Richa Ghosh also played a match-winning inning against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. The team has many such stars who are genuine match winners, which makes them the favorites to be crowned WPL champions.

Who do you think is the favorite to win WPL 2023? Do let us know in the comments

