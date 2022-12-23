3 reasons why RCB should go for Narayan Jagadeesan at the IPL Auction 2023

Narayan Jagadeesan is one of the biggest names in India's domestic cricket circuit at the moment. After a record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu, several franchises will be keen to acquire the services of this talented youngster in the IPL Auction today.

Jagadeeshan made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back in 2020 but never really got a consistent run with the franchise. Prior to this year's auction, he was released by CSK. With a low base price of ₹20 lakhs, he promises to be a value-for-money player for the franchises.

There is one team who has traditionally housed some of the best batters in the league. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have had some of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket such as Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson and Chris Gayle represent them over the years. Therefore, it won't be a surprise to see Faf Du Plessis-led side to go all guns blazing after this youngster. The reason to buy him his backed by a lot of good reasoning.

Let us look at 3 reasons why RCB will benefit from purchasing this dashing wicket-keeper batsman.

#1 Phenomenal Vijay Hazare Trophy

Narayan Jagadeeshan created a world record in List A cricket with his double-ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Narayan Jagadeesan broke the internet with his phenomenal displays at the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year. In 8 matches, the youngster scored a whopping 830 runs in just 8 innings at a high strike-rate of 125.38 and an average of 138.33. The player from Tamil Nadu scored 5 consecutive centuries. He scored a mind-boggling double-century (277 runs of 141 balls) in the competition, breaking the world record for the highest score in List A cricket.

#2 Disappointing performance of Anuj Rawat last season

Last season, RCB had given an opportunity to the young keeper-batsman from Delhi, Anuj Rawat. The youngster had a disappointing season as he scored only 129 runs in 8 innings at a low average of 14.33 and a below-par strike rate of 108.40. Although RCB have retained him for this season, given his poor performances last season and Jagadeesan's sizzling form this year, he might be considered as an alternative.

#3 Heir-apparent to Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik

With both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik well into their thirties, RCB must start preparing for the future by finding young talent that have the potential to take on leadership roles within the team. Jagadeesan may be a good option to consider. Narayan Jagadeesan could be a Ruturaj Gaikwad kind of player for RCB and has prospects of becoming an IPL captain in the future, given the time and support. RCB might want to invest in his talent from now and chart a long-term future of him with the franchise.

These three reasons are why we think RCB should go for Narayan Jagadeesan at the IPL Auction later today. Do you think he is a good option for the franchise? Let us know in the comments section below.

