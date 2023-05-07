3 reasons why RCB must look beyond Dinesh Karthik after IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a crushing seven-wicket loss against the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in Match 50 of IPL 2023 on Saturday. With the result, RCB remained in fifth spot while DC climbed up to ninth.

Batting first, RCB posted a par total of 181/4 at the end of their 20 overs on a slow wicket that was offered a lot of turn for the spinners. The RCB batting effort was headlined by quality half-centuries from Virat Kohli (55 runs off 46 balls) and Mahipal Lomror (54* runs off 49 balls).

Captain Faf du Plessis (45 runs off 32 balls) cemented his spot at the top of the Orange Cap race with yet another fine knock. However, the form of veteran keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik remained a source of concern for the franchise. For DC, the pick of the bowlers was Mitchell Marsh (3 - 0 - 21 - 2) who dismissed the dangerous pair of Glenn Maxwell and du Plessis off consecutive balls.

In reply, DC was off to a flying start courtesy of captain David Warner (22 runs off 14 balls) and Phil Salt. Salt (87 runs off 45 balls) played a phenomenal knock, striking eight fours and six maximums to bring his side to the brink of victory. He found good support from the likes of Mitchell Marsh (26 runs off 17 balls) and Rilee Rossouw (35* runs off 22 balls).

It was a horrible bowling display by the RCB attack who were guilty of bowling too short throughout the innings.

In the batting effort, RCB looked more solid in the middle-order with the addition of Kedar Jadhav and Mahipal Lomror, coming good. However, Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for yet another low score.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why RCB must look beyond Dinesh Karthik after IPL 2023.

#1. Dinesh Karthik's poor form

Dinesh Karthik had a tremendous IPL season last year that resulted in his dream comeback to the Indian side at the age of 37. However, after a poor T20 World Cup, Karthik seems to have lost his form. In 16 matches last year, Karthik struck 330 runs at an average of 55.00 and a strike-rate of 183.33. He remained not out on 10 occasions. However, this year Karthik has scored 110 runs at an average of 12.22 and a strike-rate of 132.53.

With the injury to Rajat Patidar and Karthik's poor form, RCB's batting line-up beyond Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell has looked rather weak. Thus if Karthik cannot find his best form, RCB must look for another Indian keeper-batter next year.

#2. Wicket-keeping lapses

In this season, Karthik hasn't been at his usual best behind the stumps too. One can remember the fumble in collecting the ball in the final ball of the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) that allowed them to cross the finish line. Yesterday, Karthik's mistakes once again cost his side dearly.

In just the fourth over of the innings, Karthik dropped Phil Salt who was already looking dangerous. This drop proved to be very costly for RCB as Salt played a match-winning knock for his side.

Karthik conceded a boundary after failing to collect a ball off the bowling of Karn Sharma. All in all, Karthik's keeping efforts this season have been underwhelming and it seems that he is indeed slowing down with age.

#3. Age

At 37, even if Dinesh Karthik regains his form soon, he is most likely in the last stage of his career. Thus, RCB must look to groom another Indian keeper-batsman who will be able to come close to the kind of success AB de Villiers and Karthik have enjoyed at RCB. Naturally, the shoes are quite big to be filled and any youngster will take time to settle into the side.

Even if RCB decides to retain Karthik after IPL 2023, they should look to buy and groom another young keeper. The advantage of watching, learning and understanding the game from a veteran player like Karthik will make him ready to take on this crucial role of a keeper and finisher in T20 cricket.

With that, we complete our piece on three reasons why RCB must look beyond Dinesh Karthik after IPL 2023. Can you think of any other reasons? Let us know in the comments section below.

