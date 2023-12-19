3 reasons why Rovman Powell is a great signing for RR for IPL 2024

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) made the first purchase of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as they snapped up Rovman Powell for ₹7.4 crore, an amount that was more than half their budget coming into the event.

Powell, who was released by the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, hasn't quite lived up to expectations at the IPL level. Last season, his shortcomings against spin, particularly wrist-spin, came to the fore as he failed to make an impact in the middle order.

This time around, though, Powell is all set to have a meaningful IPL campaign with the Royals, who clearly have space for him in the side. There are plenty of factors that make the 30-year-old a valuable addition to the inaugural IPL champions.

On that note, here are three reasons why Rovman Powell is a great signing for RR for IPL 2024.

#3 Rovman Powell will enable the other RR batters to be used in their ideal roles

Riyan Parag [left] can now bat at No. 4 for RR.

With Devdutt Padikkal on their books, RR needed a few players who bat out of their ideal positions in the last two IPL seasons. Having released Padikkal and acquired Powell, the Royals can now bank on a more settled middle order.

Powell is best used to counter pace at the death, and this would allow Riyan Parag to bat at No. 4, which is arguably his ideal position in T20s. Captain Sanju Samson, meanwhile, could move up to No. 3.

Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel and Powell could make up the rest of the middle order, thereby bringing the best out of all parties involved. Signing an additional finisher has not only boosted that department but also made things easier elsewhere for RR.

#2 Rovman Powell could be the all-rounder RR have been searching for

Rovman Powell is capable of contibuting an over or two.

RR's playing XI was woefully short of all-rounders even in IPL 2022, when they reached the final. Their shortcomings were alleviated by the introduction of the impact player rule last season, but it was clear that they still needed an all-rounder in the lower-middle order.

Rajasthan acquired Avesh Khan in exchange for Padikkal, meaning that they can now field an all-Indian pace attack if needed. They have Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, and Avesh in their ranks, and all they need is a couple of overs from one of their all-rounders.

Powell's bowling is nowhere near good enough to guarantee four overs in the IPL, but RR should be able to sneak a couple in here and there. His military medium pace and cutters could prove useful at their home ground, and he also adds fielding value and leadership to the side.

#1 Rovman Powell's power hitting will supplement Shimron Hetmyer in the middle order

Shimron Hetmyer has been a staple for the RR side.

With Parag not exactly firing in the lower-middle order, Shimron Hetmyer has had a lot on his plate for RR over the last two seasons. He has stepped up, with averages above 37 and strike rates above 152 in both campaigns.

But the West Indian would love some support, and he has got just that in the form of his countryman and T20I skipper. Powell is a brutal hitter of the cricket ball, especially against pace, and will allow Hetmyer to bat a position higher if that meets the team's demands.

Powell is also in excellent form, having made important contributions in each of the last three games against England. He will know Hetmyer well, and that one-two punch in the middle order will greatly help RR's cause.

