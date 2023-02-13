3 reasons why Sophie Devine is an absolute steal at WPL auction 2023

The Women’s Premier League auction (WPL auction) is taking place today and, in many ways, February 13 could be a landmark day for women’s cricket. A total of 449 players will be up for grabs at the inaugural WPL auction 2023 for 90 possible slots. 60 of these slots will be reserved for Indian players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank to snap up the services of star India batter Smriti Mandhana at the WPL auction 2023. They were locked in an intense battle with Mumbai, but acquired the left-hander for a whopping Rs. 3.4 crore.

However, the big surprise in the first slot was Sophie Devine, the New Zealand player, was snapped up by RCB for her base price of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Devine was an absolute steal by RCB at the WPL auction 2023:

#3 A match-winning all-rounder

Devine was picked up by RCB at WPL auction 2023

New Zealand captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine was the first overseas player to go under the hammer at the first-ever WPL auction. She was listed in the marquee list and had a base price of Rs.50 lakhs.

Devine is a powerful all-rounder who balances the side and in many ways is a perfect player for RCB. She is only 50 runs short of reaching the milestone of 3000 T20I runs and already has more than 100 wickets.

A quality all-rounder, Devine will add a lot of balance to RCB and it was a big surprise that no other team bid for the New Zealand skipper.

#2 A potential opening batter

Devine, an attacking batter, was a steal at WPL auction 2023

Smriti Mandhana will stride out to open the batting and she could be accompanied by Sophie Devine. Both the batters can go after the bowlers from the word go and Devine is perfectly cut out for this role.

The 33-year-old currently holds the record of scoring the most half-centuries in succession in T20I cricket. With six 50s, she stands proud all by herself across men’s and women’s cricket.

She scores her runs at a strike-rate of 121 and can also drop anchor if need be. In 134 T20 Internationals, she has scored 3330 runs at an average of 30.27.

#1 Experience in the ranks

Devine brings a lot of leadership to WPL

While Mandhana is sure to lead the side, Devine too comes in with a lot of experience. She has led New Zealand for a long time now, has played for different franchises the world over and will add a lot of leadership around the group.

She was a consistent performer for the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL and now plies her trade for the Perth Scorchers.

"And you are going to get a value attached to what you are worth which, as human beings, is not the nicest [thing], to be perfectly honest. But it's also a job and it's what we've put our names in for,” she said ahead of the auction.

Her presence in the camp will allow several other young India players to observe, learn and grow from one of the best all-rounders in the game. It could well turn out to be the best buy at the WPL auction 2023.

