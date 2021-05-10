3 reasons why Harshal Patel should be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was recently brought to an abrupt halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but some players like Harshal Patel did enough to stand out in the few games that were played.

An off-season trade had seen Patel move from the Delhi Capitals back to his old team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the first camp of the season with his new team, the 30-year-old was told he would get game time by skipper Virat Kohli, which he believes gave him more clarity and confidence going into the tournament.

"The Moment I was traded to RCB, Virat Kohli send a message Welcome back, You are going to play, that was a big impact in my confidence. Virat gives a spece to do whatever, if you don't execute, he understands better than anyone and don't let any noise inside." - Harshal Patel — Aditya (@Adit___________) May 10, 2021

Harshal Patel repaid the faith shown in him in the very first game of the season against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The bowler from Harayana ran riot against a stacked MI middle-order to claim his first fiver in the IPL and became the first bowler to do so against the five-time champions.

Wow. Harshal Wow. Five wickets. Three wickets and only a single run in the 20th over. Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ #MIvRCB #IPL2021 — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) April 9, 2021

Before the IPL, Patel had had an impressive 2019-20 domestic season, with 52 wickets and 292 runs in the first-class Ranji Trophy for his state Haryana, to go with 374 runs and 19 wickets in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

But the pacer failed to cement his place in the Delhi Capitals playing XI after being bought by the franchise in 2018. Patel managed just five matches for them last season and his move back to the Royal Challengers has really helped him turn a new leaf in the IPL.

Here we take a look at three reasons why Harshal Patel should be in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

1.India's premium pace options had average IPL 2021 campaigns

Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are two bowlers who have struggled to find their groove. (Getty)

India's quality pace-bowling department has won them a number of games over the last few years across formats, but that was not the case in IPL 2021. The pitches this season assisted the pacers more than the spinners, despite that, India's regular quicks failed to impress.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who failed to carry his form from the England tour, picked up only three wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of over nine, before sustaining another injury (a thigh strain) that forced him to miss a few games. Meanwhile, his SRH teammate T.Natarajan also struggled with a knee injury that ruled him out for the season, with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Prasidh Krishna, all failing to impress.

Shardul Thakur also failed to build on the fine form he showed before the tournament in Australia and has struggled to take wickets consistently, something he seemed to be doing at crucial stages recently. He had leaked runs at an economy rate of over 10, and scalped only five wickets thus far.

Harshal Patel, in the mean time, has been leading the race for the top-wicket takers, with 17 wickets to his name. Patel's numbers give a reflection of his performance.

An average of 15.11 and a strike rate of 9.88 are both league-leading numbers, while his economy rate of 9.88, took a bit of a hit, but with his ever-improving ability to bowl wide yorkers, he could be a key backup in the side.

2.Harshal Patel's bag of tricks

HOWZAT! Harshal Patel caught while appealing to the umpire for an lbw against Kishan (IPLT20.com)

The secret to Harshal's success has been the wide array of deliveries. He employs an excellent wide yorker and has an assortment of slower balls, including the one where he rolls the fingers along its sides, as well as a superb back-of-the-hand delivery. These variations really came into play on the slow surface in Chennai that was conducive to his bowling style.

Patel often started his spells around the 12th over, when the opposition was typically looking to break free. With an oldish ball that used to grip, he used his offcutter variation to take the pace off the ball and bowled really straight. In theory, this might sound really simple, but Harshal's consistency and confidence in sticking to his plans played a big part.

The medium pacer's pitch map really stands out. While he's improved on his ability to bowl yorkers, it's his slower deliveries that the batsmen struggled to pick up this IPL. The majority of his wicket-taking deliveries have been in the so-called "slot," which is a clear indication of how much the batsmen are struggling to pick up the variations.

If the T20 World Cup is set to be held in India, Harshal Patel's variations on the slower surface could prove to be an efficient option and he can be a great partner to Bumrah.

3.Harshal Patel - the opening batsman

Harshal Patel smashed 82 runs against Meghalaya (Credits: news.18.com)

After being shunned by the Gujarat side early in his career, Harshal Patel moved to Harayana and eventually became the captain of the side. In the 2019-2020 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Harshal Patel opened the batting for his side and scored his runs at an average of 31.17 in 12 games.

In 62 List A innings, Patel has scored 822 runs at an average of only 17.48, but at a healthy rate of just under 150. He's also registered a highest score of 82, proving that he can convert his starts into big knocks. His primary role at the top of the order is to maximize the powerplay overs and get his side off to a good start.

Patel emphasizes range-hitting during training, but he is looking to be calculative as well. He has admitted to watching Virat Kohli in order to learn from the master. He also showed glimpses of batting potential in helping the side narrow their margin of defeat against the Punjab Kings with 31 runs off 13 balls.

While batting at the top of the order is something he won't be asked to do for the Indian side for obvious reasons, Patel's ability with the willow could enhance India's already solid batting depth.