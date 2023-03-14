3 replacements KKR can consider if Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is just a little over two weeks away and unfortunately for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they might not have the services of their captain, Shreyas Iyer. Iyer missed the opening game of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a back injury, but all seemed to be well as he returned for the second game.

However, the issue returned during the final game in Ahmedabad and he didn't come out to bat during India's innings. Post the game, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma didn't sound too optimistic about Iyer's condition and he won't be available for the ODI series against the Aussies either.

If Iyer is not available for the IPL, KKR might seek a replacement to bolster their batting. Here's a look at three players KKR can target if Iyer is ruled out:

#1 Mohammed Azharuddeen

28-year-old wicketkeeper batter Mohammed Azharuddeen, who represents Kerla on the domestic circuit, could be an option for KKR. Azharuddeen, whose base price at the auction was Rs 20 Lakh, was overlooked by the franchises.

He has featured in 38 T20s, scoring 741 runs at a strike-rate of 134.97. Azharuddeen smashed a 37-ball century in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against a strong Mumbai outfit. He was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2021 Auction but didn't get to play a game.

#2 Jagadeesha Suchith

Another player who had his base price set at Rs. 20 Lakh, Jagadeesha Suchith, is an all-rounder from Karnataka. Suchith has featured in 22 IPL games in the past for Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the 22 games that he has played in, Suchith has scored only 70 runs at a poor strike of 114.75. However, he has a better record with the ball, having picked up 19 wickets, albeit at an economy rate of 8.6. Suchith has a lot of experience in the domestic arena, which could be useful for KKR.

#3 Priyam Garg

22-year-old Priyam Garg, who led India in the 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, went unsold in the mini-auction in December, despite a price tag of only Rs. 20 Lakh. Garg has previously featured in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad but did not find much success.

Garg's numbers in T20 cricket aren't mightily impressive, as he has a strike-rate of just 115.35 after 44 games. However, KKR doesn't have the luxury of too many quality options and therefore, Garg could be considered.

