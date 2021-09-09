3 skippers eyeing their maiden IPL trophy

The IPL has given international cricket some great players over the years but more importantly, it has produced promising captains out of young, resilient men. While every team's captain has their eyes set on the majestic IPL trophy, skippers from four teams are doing all they can to get their team's name inscribed on it.

We all know the four IPL teams that haven't had much luck till date but today we are going to look at the men leading three of those units from the front and how they can bag their maiden title.

IPL captains desperate to bag the coveted trophy

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul after scoring a century

Ahead of 2020, Rahul was handed over the reins of the Punjab Kings. While he was on fire with the bat last season and ended up with the orange cap, his win-loss percentage was not something to show for.

Rahul scored 670 runs in 14 innings in the last edition and had the highest score of 132* at an average of 55.83. In the seven matches played in this first half of the IPL, the Punjab Kings skipper has over 330 runs to his name already.

Still, he faces the heat when it comes to team performances. But we're talking about a team sport here so all Rahul can do is back experienced players like Chris Gayle, who we all know can bring down a storm on the opposition if he gets going.

Rub shoulders with game changers like Nicholas Pooran, who can turn the tide in their favor from any given situation. Most importantly, bring the best out of youngsters like Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh who can spin a web around the other team and make significant contributions.

All this while maintaining his current form to help the Kings cross the line this time, for the first time.

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

Having scored 218 runs in IPL 2021 so far, Rishabh Pant has been leading the Capitals for half a season now. While Shreyas Iyer was all set to resume taking over the captaincy for the remainder of the IPL, Pant will still be captaining DC for this edition as per sources.

After that knock in the second innings of the 4th India England test, Pant might have regained his mojo and would be looking to prove himself as a leader too this second half set to begin on 19th September.

Sure, the Capitals team was just a game away from grabbing their maiden IPL trophy last year but the comparatively inexperienced side failed to beat the then four-time champion Mumbai Indians.

While much rests on the young Pant's shoulder to bring DC home, the 23-year old has managed to keep the team on top of the table in the 8 matches played.

With both openers Shikar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in their absolute best form, the middle-order looking strong with Iyer's return and a well-balanced bowling attack of spin and pace with the likes of Ashwin and Rabada, Pant's mission might just get easier in writing the name 'Delhi Capitals' on the majestic IPL trophy.

Kohli getting ready for the action

Virat Kohli was deemed RCB's captain in 2013 and he certainly has to be the most desperate skipper wanting to win an IPL trophy of the three. While we all know what he's capable of with the bat across all three formats, the Indian skipper hasn't had much luck with reaching the finals.

Under Virat's captaincy, the side has reached the finals only once and been eliminated in the playoffs twice, including last year against SRH. Still, somehow the side always ends up as favorites to be deemed champions. This year though, the side have a really good chance of grabbing their maiden title.

They are currently 3rd in the points table and have already won five out of their seven matches. The team's batting order is finally balanced and going strong - Devdutt Padikkal, Kohli, Patidar, AB de Villiers & Glenn Maxwell in at 4 and 5 and finally Daniel Sams and Dan Christian to top it up.

Death bowlers have clicked like never before - Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel are at their best. More than anything, RCB have their genius leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in their arsenal.

Now with replacements like Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, Virat has the option of surprising the opposition with these mystery bowlers. Well, at least it won't be a surprise to us if he bags RCB's much-awaited maiden title this year.

Follow the latest IPL 2021 news, Orange Cap 2021 and Purple Cap in IPL on Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rohit Mishra