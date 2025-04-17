3 SRH players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in MI ft. Ishan Kishan 

Former IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to square off in the 33rd match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Thursday, April 17. The tournament has already witnessed some thrilling games, and this could be an addition to that ever-growing list.

While Mumbai Indians are five-time IPL winners, Sunrisers won the IPL back in 2016 under the leadership of David Warner. Both teams have had their work cut out in the ongoing edition as they are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

They are coming off victories in their respective last games, and that should give them confidence moving forward in the competition. While MI registered an incredible come-from-behind win against the Delhi Capitals, SRH chased down a massive target of 246 against the Punjab Kings on the back of a splendid century from Abhishek Sharma.

With the 33rd match of the competition slated to commence in a few hours, let us have a look at three players who are currently part of the SRH squad but earlier played for the Mumbai Indians:

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat is currently part of the SRH set up and was bought by the franchise for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the 2025 mega auction. He has only played one game for the franchise so far, and it will be interesting to see whether he gets further chances as the tournament progresses.

Unadkat played for the Mumbai Indians in the 2022 edition but failed to make a significant impact. He played just five matches, bagging six wickets in the process.

Unadkat’s USP is his off-pace deliveries. However, he tends to leak runs at any stage of the innings.

#2 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar celebrates picking a wicket for MI. Source: Getty

Rahul Chahar was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians set up from 2018 to 2021, and played an instrumental role in MI’s triumphant campaigns in 2019 and 2020.

Chahar was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the mega auction last year for Rs 3.20 crore, but is yet to play a match for the franchise.

He picked up 41 wickets for the Mumbai Indians in three seasons before shifting bases to the Punjab Kings. With the Sunrisers failing to string in some consistent performances, Chahar could be part of the playing XI in the upcoming games.

One of the most swashbuckling batters going around in the competition, Ishan Kishan made an immediate impact for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring a century in the very first match of IPL 2025. Kishan had a point to prove, but he has since fallen off the boil.

The Mumbai Indians bought him in the 2018 auction, and he represented them until the 2024 season. The wicketkeeper-batter became an integral part of the Mumbai Indians and was part of their winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020. He will look to make a significant impact against his former franchise.

