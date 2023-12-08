3 teams who can look to sign Rilee Rossouw in IPL 2024 auction ft. Kolkata Knight Riders

The 2024 IPL auction is getting closer by the hour, and the franchises will look to strengthen their plans for possible recruits on December 19. South African dasher Rilee Rossouw could be among the sleeper picks for several teams looking to bolster their batting firepower.

Currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, Rossouw is expected to start a bidding war for him in the IPL auction. Following a seven-year hiatus, the Delhi Capitals (DC) picked up Rossouw a year ago, thanks to his incredible T20I season in 2022.

However, the southpaw often batted out of position in the middle order and scored only 209 runs at a sub-30 batting average, with the lone half-century in nine games. With a second-from-the-bottom finish on the points table, Delhi released Rossouw to free up another ₹4.60 crore for the upcoming auction.

The South African batter has set his base price at ₹2 crore for the upcoming auction, and it will be interesting to see which of the 10 teams plunges for him. Despite his sub-par showing in the ongoing T10 League, with an average of only 14 in seven games, expect one of the franchises to snap up Rossouw.

With over 300 T20 games played, a batting average of 31, and a strike rate of almost 150, the Protea star has showcased his ability to be a game-changer.

Considering that, let us look at three teams that could sign Rilee Rossouw in the 2024 IPL auction.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Rilee Rossouw was part of the Knight Riders in the inaugural MLC season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) endured another disappointing season this year, winning only six of their 14 games to finish seventh on the points table.

Among several issues plaguing the side was their lack of runs from the top three batters. While Jason Roy impressed with an average over 35 and a strike rate of 151.59 in eight games, the other openers were horrendous.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz averaged a dismal 20.33 in 11 outings, and Narayan Jagadeesan averaged an even worse 14.83 in six games. Another opening option, Litton Das, was released by the franchise.

After promising plenty as an opener in KKR's final run in 2021, Venkatesh Iyer routinely batted at three last season. While he performed admirably, the team management wants to have the tall left-hander open the batting with Roy or Gurbaz and have Rossouw come in at No.3.

The South African boasts sensational numbers at one-drop in T20s, averaging 39 at a 163.6 strike rate in 72 games. Even in T20Is, Rossouw has relished batting at No.3, with a stunning average of 38.14 and a strike rate of over 175 in 16 innings.

With a middle-order of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Rinku Singh to follow, a top three featuring Venkatesh Iyer opening with Jason Roy followed by Rossouw at No.3, KKR will be among the most feared batting units in IPL 2024.

Another factor for KKR to acquire the South African will be his prior association with the Knight Riders in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament earlier this year.

Playing for Los Angeles Knight Riders, Rossouw averaged 33.25 at a strike rate of 152.87 in five games. He has also played with potential KKR teammates Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Jason Roy in the MLC.

#2 Punjab Kings

Matthew Short failed to live up to his billing at No.3 last season.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued their horrific IPL history with another losing season in IPL 2023 after finishing eighth on the points table.

While there were problems aplenty within the side, the most glaring was the merry-go-around to find the ideal No.3. PBKS chopped and changed between two of their overseas players - Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Matthew Short - at the position for the majority of the season.

However, the duo failed for consistency and match-winning knocks. While the Sri Lankan averaged 23.66 at a strike rate of only 114.51 in four outings, Short averaged just over 19 at a sub-130 strike rate in six games.

The Punjab management also tried upcoming youngster Atharva Taide at one-drop for a few games. While the youngster showcased glimpses of his ability with two half-centuries in seven matches, the franchise could do with a proven No.3 batter like Rilee Rossouw.

They have retained Jonny Bairstow and Short as possible opening partners for Shikhar Dhawan. However, should they continue with Prabhsimran Singh at the top with Dhawan, Rossouw at No.3 would be a better fit than Bairstow or Short to set the ideal platform for the formidable middle-order.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson could be relieved of carrying the batting with Rossouw's presence.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) was the surprise team in terms of over-promising and under-delivering last season. Following a terrific run to the final a year ago, the Sanju Samson-led side was among the favorites to lift the trophy in 2023.

Yet, after an excellent start by winning four of their first five games, RR slipped away unfathomably to lose six of the next nine matches to miss the playoffs. A key reason behind their struggles was the indifferent form of their two gun batters, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Both of them scored less than 400 runs and averaged less than 31.

The franchise also traded Devdutt Padikkal for Avesh Khan in the off-season to strengthen their bowling attack. England star Joe Root also opted out of the upcoming season, leaving the top order and batting depth thin on paper.

A perfect fix for both issues could be the acquisition of Rilee Rossouw, with the South African sandwiched between the deadly Jos Buttler-Yashasvi Jaiswal opening combination and skipper Samson.

RR often found Samson coming in early against the new ball last season, which could be mitigated by having Rossouw at one drop.

It also helps improve their middle-order batting with Samson at No.4, Shimron Hetmyer at No. 5, and Dhruv Jurel or Riyan Parag at No.6. Rajasthan can also ponder over playing both Jurel and Parag in the lineup if Rossouw were to bat at No.3 and have another overseas all-rounder at No.7.

Overall, having the South African in the squad provides the think tank with several viable options to strike the right balance for the upcoming season.