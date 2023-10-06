3 teams who should look to sign Rachin Ravindra in IPL 2024

Rachin Ravindra has announced his arrival in world cricket with two fantastic performances in the last few days.

The New Zealand all-rounder first impressed the fans with a spectacular 97-run knock in the 2023 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan, followed by a match-winning century in the 2023 World Cup tournament opener against England.

Ravindra won the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 96-ball 123 while batting in the number three position. The Indian-origin all-rounder smacked 11 fours and five sixes in his excellent inning. He stitched up a magnificent 273-run second-wicket partnership with Devon Conway to guide the Blackcaps home in just 36.2 overs.

Apart from his batting skills, Rachin Ravindra can also contribute to the team's cause with his left-arm spin. He can be a utility player for any team in the world.

The IPL Auction will happen a few weeks after the 2023 World Cup ends. If Rachin Ravindra continues his top form, he can earn a contract from one of the following three teams:

#1 Gujarat Titans can target Rachin Ravindra

Gujarat Titans have always invested in quality players, who can win the matches from any situation. The Titans already have a talented pool of overseas players with the likes of Rashid Khan, David Miller, Josh Little, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmad and Dasun Shanaka present in the team.

GT can further bolster their overseas group by roping in Rachin Ravindra at the next IPL auction. Ravindra can provide a left-arm spin option to GT's bowling attack. Plus, he can bat in the top order and also the middle order, depending on the team's need.

Ravindra scored a ton against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which is Gujarat Titans' home stadium. Since Ravindra is just 23 years old, he can be a long-term asset for GT.

#2 Delhi Capitals need some firepower in their batting

Delhi Capitals had one of their worst IPL seasons earlier this year. The Capitals finished ninth in the IPL 2023 points table, with only five wins from 14 matches. They missed Rishabh Pant in the tournament, but DC's other batters failed to fire all cylinders as well.

Looking at how Rachin Ravindra has performed in the top order for the New Zealand team, he can be a great option for DC's top order. Ravindra can also provide a lot of balance to the team with his all-round skills.

#3 Rajasthan Royals need a quality all-rounder in IPL 2024

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals have some of the finest batters and bowlers in the world. However, the same cannot be said about the team's all-rounders. RR signed Jason Holder and kept Riyan Parag for IPL 2023, but both all-rounders let the fans down with their performances.

If Rachin Ravindra can continue to his top form in Indian conditions, the Jaipur-based franchise can consider offering him a deal. Ravindra can provide balance to RR's playing XI with his all-round talent.

Ravindra will return to the field on Monday (October 9), when New Zealand take on Netherlands. It will be interesting to see how the all-rounder performs in that match.