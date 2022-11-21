3 teams that must go after Sikandar Raza at IPL 2023 Auction

The anticipation towards the IPL 2023 Auction continues to grow with each passing day, with the event set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. With most marquee players retained by the 10 franchises, this one-day event will be a mini-auction.

All-rounders have always commanded attention among the franchises and one such addition to this list could be Sikandar Raza. The Zimbabwean superstar has enjoyed a dream run in 2022 and fetching a gig when his name goes under the hammer would be the icing on the cake.

He might be 36 years old, but it goes without saying that he has hit his peak this year. He has scored 735 runs in T20Is in 2022, while also bagging 25 wickets at an economy rate of 6.13.

In addition to these numbers, he also enjoyed a great run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, emerging as a nomination for the Player of the Tournament award.

Let's take a look then at the three teams that should gun for his services at the IPL 2023 Auction:

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

A multi-faceted player who plays spin well and offers overs of quality with the ball - it's almost as though Raza ticks off all the boxes to be selectable for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The four-time champions have the all-round services of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja to call upon. While they might look to add a seam-bowling all-rounder, Raza offers an enticing package, particularly for games played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Mind you, he is also a decent player of pace bowling and with Sunil Narine-esque action and variations, will be a handful away from home too. There could be a spot in the middle-order in the CSK XI. Raza bagging a deal with the Yellow Army at the IPL 2023 Auction could open their side to more options and combinations.

#2 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

With only one between Marco Jansen and Fazalhaq Farooqi likely to feature in the first XI of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), there is a spot open for an overseas player in their middle order. Since the departure of Rashid Khan, the 2016 champions have also seen their spin stocks take a hit, notwithstanding being able to call upon Washington Sundar.

A four-over spin bowler who could round off their middle order, Raza looks like the missing piece in the SRH jigsaw. Mind you, a lot of their plans could revolve around who they appoint as their captain.

Either way, with the heftiest purse to spend and slots aplenty to fill, Raza should fit into the SunRisers outfit like a glove and they must go after him at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#3 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Having retained Jofra Archer, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis, one might wonder how Raza could fit into the Mumbai Indians' (MI) playing XI. Yet, it’s very clear that the most successful side in the league needs an all-rounder who can bat in the top seven.

Raza ticks off the box and given that MI's spin stocks aren't threatening per se, they could do with the mystery element he brings. More so, given that they play half their games on a batting paradise at the Wankhede Stadium.

The might of Mumbai's batting could see his role reduced on the batting front. Yet, such is his quality that select matchups can always see him pushed up the order should MI pick him at the IPL 2023 Auction. Time will tell if that is indeed the case, of course!

Which team do you think will go for Sikandar Raza at the IPL 2023 Auction? Let us know in the comments section below!

