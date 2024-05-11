3 teams Rohit Sharma can go to if he leaves MI after IPL 2024 ft. Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) found themselves in a soup after a video surfaced of the former speaking to the latter's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in training ahead of the two teams' clash on Saturday, May 11.

The video, which was posted by the official KKR handle on social media, showed Rohit and Nayar having an animated chat near the pitch at the Eden Gardens in which the current India captain seems to have made speculations about his IPL future.

Several supporters have decreed that in the video - which was marred with background noise - Sharma was allegedly saying that everything that has changed in the MI camp and that anyway it was his last. KKR were quick to delete the video.

In this listicle, we take a look at the three franchises that Sharma might end up with if he does indeed leave MI:

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Given that the speculative conversation that Rohit Sharma had was with KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, it is not too far to assume that he may be interested in playing for the franchise.

Rohit has a stellar record at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata both in international cricket and IPL and will be keen on showcasing his wares in front of the faithful there.

Kolkata is also known to have an extremely passionate, albeit divisive cricket fan base, and Sharma's spending his twilight years of the IPL in the City of Joy will provide them with a lot of happiness.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings, long known to be the refuge of Indian players of repute, might also swoop in for Rohit Sharma if he leaves MI at the end of the season.

Even if the legendary MS Dhoni departs from the franchise at the end of IPL 2024, Rohit's acquisition will give CSK the ammunition to take tactical and strategic calls.

Although his arrival at the franchise might see the captaincy taken away from the incumbent Ruturaj Gaikwad, it will give them the experience and stability that Rohit has with so many years of cricket behind him.

#3 SunRisers Hyderabad

The only other franchise that Rohit Sharma has played for in the IPL apart from MI is the now-defunct Hyderabad-owned and Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers.

He may be keen on returning to the spiritual successor of the Chargers - the SunRisers Hyderabad - if he does indeed depart from MI at the end of this campaign.

Given that he hails from a Telugu-speaking family, Rohit will be accorded the highest honor at the SRH camp as it has just one other Telugu player in their ranks - Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The franchise, notorious for not picking players from its base in Hyderabad, might end up winning their fans over if they decide to bring Rohit into the mix for IPL 2025.

