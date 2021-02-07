3 teams that could sign Alex Hales at the IPL 2021 auction

Alex Hales has been a mainstay in England's ODI as well as the T20I teams after the 2015 World Cup.

The 32-year-old has played 60 T20Is, scoring 1644 runs at an average of 31.01. However, he played his last T20I almost two years ago. That was because he tested positive in 2019 for consuming a recreational drug and was subsequently banned for 21 days.

Since then, the 30-year-old has not featured for England in any format of the game. However, Alex Hales has played in various T20 leagues around the world during this period.

The swashbuckling opener had a stellar BBL 2020-21 campaign, scoring 543 runs in 15 games for the Sydney Thunder and ending up as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

With the IPL 2021 auction set to be held on February 18th, Alex Hales will be one of the most sought-after players considering his recent form.

Three IPL teams that could sign Alex Hales

Alex Hales has played just one IPL season, doing so in 2018 with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scored 148 runs in six matches.

Undoubtedly, a lot of IPL teams could be interested in his services. On that note, let us have a look at three such teams.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Alex Hales could be an ideal foil to Ruturaj Gaikwad for CSK at the top of the order.

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a miserable IPL campaign. They finished second from bottom in the points table, winning only six of their 14 games.

Often derided as Dad's Army, many experienced players were massive disappointments, especially in the batting department. Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad impressing at the top of the order, scoring three half-centuries. Alex Hales could provide CSK some much-needed firepower and experience up front.

The 32-year-old's attacking brand of batting could help Gaikwad play his natural game and provide solid starts for his franchise.

@SPFleming7 Dear Fleming Sir, please consider Alex Hales to replace Shane Watson in our CSK team. He is in form of his life. Thanks — Arunkumar (@AKWarriorsTamil) January 30, 2021

With INR 22.9 crores in their kitty and one overseas slot available, it will be interesting to see if CSK do go for Alex Hales in the IPL 2021 auction.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Alex Hales could prove to be an ideal replacement for Aaron Finch at RCB.

Since the exit of Chris Gayle, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have struggled to find a quality overseas opener. They have tried players like Quinton de Kock, but things haven't quite worked out for them at the top of the order.

RCB bought Australian star opener Aaron Finch last year for INR 4.4 crores. He had the game to be a perfect fit at the top of the order, given his international pedigree and experience. However, Finch failed to get going, scoring only 268 runs in 12 games.

Unsurprisingly, RCB have released Finch ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Although they have the explosive young Australian Josh Philippe in their ranks, they could benefit from Alex Hales because of his experience and recent form.

I think RCB should buy Alex Hales

He is in red hot form

He can provide lighting start with good strike rate.

He can release some pressure of padikkal. — Shahbaz Ali (@Shahbaz71544123) January 27, 2021

Alex Hales and the young Devdutt Padikkal could form an ideal left-right combination at the top of the RCB order and provide consistent starts.

With INR 35.9 crore left in their kitty and four overseas slots available, RCB could fancy signing Alex Hales.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Alex Hales could form a sizzling opening partner with Shubman Gill for KKR.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a topsy-turvy IPL 2020 season. After an indifferent start, KKR changed their captain mid-season but failed to make the playoffs.

The IPL franchise especially struggled with their opening combinations. While Shubman Gill was prolific at the top of the order, Sunil Narine was a huge disappointment. Nitish Rana was promoted up the order, but KKR would want a more full-proof solution to their opening woes.

Alex Hales' aggressive strokeplay could help KKR get off to blistering starts, something they have been missing for a while.

Gill, who has made a fine start to his Test career, could look to continue his good form in the company of Alex Hales at the top of the order for KKR.

Alex hales for kkr — rohan chaini (@rohan_chaini) January 27, 2021

With INR 10.75 crore in their kitty and two overseas slots available, KKR could address their opening woes by roping in Alex Hales.

If that happens, it would be interesting to see Alex Hales reunite with his compatriot Eoin Morgan, who is the KKR captain now.