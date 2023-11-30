3 teams that should target Harshal Patel in IPL 2024 auction ft. Kolkata Knight Riders

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released right-arm pacer Harshal Patel ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction. The announcement of the decision was made on Sunday, November 26, as Harshal became one of the 11 players released by the franchise.

In his second stint with RCB in 2021, Harshal had a remarkable season, clinching the Purple Cap, picking up 32 wickets from 15 games.

RCB spent a staggering ₹10.75 crore in the following auction to acquire the seamer's services. However, despite this price tag, Harshal had a mediocre season in 2023, securing 14 wickets with an economy rate of 9.66.

Despite his average numbers, Harshal Patel will attract a lot of buyers at the mini-auction. On that note, we take a look at three teams that should target Harshal Patel in the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Harshal Patel can beef up CSK's bowling attack.

The Chennai Super Kings will play a majority of their games at home, and over the years, Chepauk Stadium has had slow pitches that assist spinners. As such, Harshal Patel, with a whole host of his variations, could be really handy for MS Dhoni.

Deepak Chahar generally provides wickets with the new ball in the powerplay overs and Matheesha Pathirana has emerged as a good option in the death overs. With Harshal joining the ranks, CSK will have a great and balanced squad at their disposal going forward.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

The pitch at Eden Gardens was low and slow at the World Cup

KKR bolstered its financial flexibility by almost releasing their entire pace bowling contingent, including Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur. In addition to these two, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, and David Wiese, formidable pacers in their own right, have also been let go.

With a keen eye on rejuvenating their pace attack, the two-time champions will be keen to bring in a fresh set of pacers for the upcoming 2024 edition. It's noteworthy that Kolkata has successfully freed up a substantial ₹20.75 crore from their budget merely by releasing Thakur and Ferguson. Now, they can look at Harshal Patel as one of the key bowlers for the upcoming season.

If the World Cup is anything to go by, the surface at Eden Gardens was low and slow and KKR already have top spinners in their squad. Harshal Patel can be a great addition to the bowling stocks.

#1 Delhi Capitals

Harshal Patel can return to the Delhi Capitals.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have opted to release a total of 11 players. With a budget of ₹28.95 crores and nine vacant slots to be filled, DC looks to strategically shape their squad for the upcoming season.

Harshal has already played for Delhi in the past and he will be quite a good acquisition for the side. The Arun Jaitley Stadium is one where batters enjoyed themselves in the World Cup. Hence, Delhi would want a bowler who can befuddle batters with his variations.

Apart from this, Harshal is handy with the bat and can be an ideal number No. 8 or 9 for the side.