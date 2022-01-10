3 teams that could target Prasidh Krishna at IPL 2022 Auction

Pacer Prasidh Krishna had a hard time during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, picking up just 12 wickets from his 10 appearances. The 25-year-old has since been released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will enter the IPL 2022 auction.

KKR have retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the next season.

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

While Krishna has shone in glimpses in the tournament, his high economy rate has often been a problem. He is sometimes erratic with his line and length, which allows batters to score more freely off his bowling.

However, when at his best, he can pry out wickets with his ability to get the ball to swing and seam, and is especially dangerous when he bowls a classic Test match line and length.

This is exemplified by his First Class numbers, where he has an economy rate of 2.79 and an average of 20.26.

In the IPL, though, his economy rate is 9.26 and he averages 38.40 with the ball.

Those are worrying numbers, and Krishna will have to work on his bowling to ensure he does not leak as many runs if he wants to be a consistent starter in the IPL.

However, despite the less-than-shiny numbers, he is likely to be a sought-after player in the IPL auction 2022, especially due to the threat he poses with the new ball.

Here are 3 teams that may look to get Prasidh Krishna in the IPL 2022 auction:

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders may not have retained Prasidh Krishna, but they might try to keep him in the franchise by snapping him up at the auction.

While he has been inconsistent for KKR, they may look to continue with him to play that specialist opening bowler's role, much like Deepak Chahar at Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KKR have had a strong contingent of domestic pacers and Krishna was part of that for the last few years, and the team, having reached the final in IPL 2021, may not want to make too many changes to the squad.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained only two players and will have to undergo a complete squad overhaul in the IPL 2022 auction.

PBKS held on to Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh and will have the largest available purse in the auction.

They may target Prasidh Krishna as an opening bowler for the Powerplay with the new ball.

He will provide a good Indian fast bowling option for them, and will give them the opportunity to play more overseas batters or all-rounders if they wish to.

Even if he is not picked as a first-choice player, he can be a good squad option to have as they rebuild from scratch.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals kept a strong batting core with their retention. They retained captain Sanju Samson, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and uncapped opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Royals will be looking to build their bowling attack from scratch and Prasidh Krishna may be a good option for them to pick up.

Again, Krishna is unlikely to be a sure-shot starter, but offers a good option as a squad player and the Royals may look to snap him up, especially considering he would likely not take away too much from their purse.

The Royals will be looking to build a squad that can power their way into the knockout stages after a string of disappointing seasons.

