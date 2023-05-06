3 teams whose batting line-ups haven’t been settled in IPL 2023

IPL 2023 has seen big totals being mounted on a regular basis and teams even surpassing them without much discomfort. A good part of this has been put down to the new impact player substitution, which has allowed teams to go harder at the bowling with an extra batter at their disposal.

Of course, the pitches have also been largely true to bat on and they have duly played their role. But notwithstanding that, most teams have managed to turn up regularly and post big totals this season.

It hasn't been the case, however, with every team. Here, we look at three such teams who have not worn a settled look with the bat in IPL 2023:

#1 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

It's stating the obvious when one refers to the confusion in the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ranks as far as their batting order in IPL 2023 is concerned. While they've thrown their weight behind a fixed core, they just haven't shown enough conviction with regards to their batting position.

Abhishek Sharma missed a couple of matches in between and that saw them send Harry Brook to open alongside a struggling Mayank Agarwal. After a slow start, it seemed as though Brook clicked into gear courtesy of a majestic century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), only to endure a torrid mean reversion post that.

Agarwal was sent in at No.6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the move backfired terribly, while Abhishek has managed to score runs at the top and in the middle order. Even as Agarwal has reverted back to opening the innings, Brook's returns haven't taken a turn for the better upon moving down, given his woes against spin.

It's no surprise then to see SRH languishing in the penultimate place of the IPL 2023 points table, despite being dubbed as one of the pre-tournament favorites.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KnightRidersXtra @KRxtra Another day, another new opening pair for KKR. Another day, another new opening pair for KKR.

While KKR's middle order has largely maintained a familiar look throughout their IPL 2023 campaign thus far, they have played a game of musical chairs with their opening combination, fielding as many as seven different ones.

The latest of those saw Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz open the innings against SRH on Thursday, May 4. Of course, they've not been helped by regular injuries and niggles but the fact that they've had to tinker with it and deploy different far too many personnel is a reflection of their combination not wearing a settled look.

In fact, it is hard to fathom how they could have deployed two overseas openers if not for their overseas seamers failing to stand up. Aside from this, they've also used Shardul Thakur as a floater, sometimes sending him at the fall of the third wicket and on others, at the fall of the first.

The move hasn't materialized into fruitful returns though as they seek to keep their IPL 2023 playoff hopes alive.

#3 Delhi Capitals (DC)

Despite Rishabh Pant's absence, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have paid the price for their failure to secure capable middle-order backups at the IPL 2023 auction. With too many top-order options at their disposal, they've often had to bat players out of position.

It seems like they've finally zeroed in on their top three with Philip Salt opening alongside skipper David Warner and Mitchell Marsh taking the No.3 spot. However, they've not been helped by Prithvi Shaw failing to strike form and he has been subsequently left out of the playing XI altogether.

Sarfaraz Khan and Yash Dhull may not have grabbed their chances but they haven't been helped by a lack of opportunity either. Aside from this, their consistent failure to use Axar Patel's batting form has also copped a lot of criticism.

DC have won three of their last four fixtures but skipper Warner has often cited their batting being a worry this season. That there is still no settled look to it only restates the same.

Which of these teams' lack of spunk with the bat in IPL 2023 are you most surprised with? Have your say in the comments section below!

