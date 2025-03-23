3 things CSK need to do right to beat MI in Match 3 of IPL 2025 ft. Ruturaj Gaikwad

If India vs. Pakistan is the 'Mother of all rivalries' in international cricket, the heated Chennai Super Kings (CSK)-Mumbai Indians (MI) clash wins the tag in the IPL. Popularly called the 'El Clasico' of the IPL, the two teams have fans glued to the edge of their seats during their encounters.

The two teams will play their IPL 2025 opener in front of a packed crowd at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

Despite boasting a record five titles each, both MI and CSK are coming off a disappointing 2024 IPL season. While the former shockingly finished at the bottom of the points table, the latter endured a poor finish to their season to just miss out on a top-four spot. They finished fifth.

CSK will head into their tournament opener with the confidence of winning their last three meetings against MI, with their last loss coming in 2022. The Men in Yellow will also have the benefit of MI missing two key pieces in Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Yet, any MI outfit can never be underestimated, especially with the firepower their revamped squad possesses.

On that note, let us look at three key factors CSK must get right to upstage MI and start their 2025 IPL campaign in style.

3 things CSK need to do right to beat MI in Match 3 of IPL 2025

#1. Win the two crucial middle-over matchups

Suryakumar Yadav has struggled against a specific CSK bowler in his IPL career [Credit: Getty]

IPL matches in Chennai often come down to the battle between the spinners of the two teams and their batting in the middle overs. On that front, CSK have a couple of trump cards they must tactically capitalize on.

With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja must be used immediately against MI's star batter Suryakumar Yadav. Despite being a spin dominator by reputation, Surya has struggled against the guile of CSK's veteran left-arm spinner.

Jadeja has dismissed MI's stand-in skipper four times in the IPL, with Soorya averaging only 12 at a strike rate of 77.40.

Coming to the batting side of things for CSK, Shivam Dube holds the key in the middle overs. However, the tall left-hander's value is enhanced further considering MI will pin their hopes on Mitchell Santner and potentially Karn Sharma in the crucial middle-overs at Chepauk.

Should Dube nullify the duo's impact with his long handle, CSK should be well on their way to posting an above-par total or chasing down whatever they are confronted with.

#2. Exploit MI's potentially weak death-bowling

Jasprit Bumrah's absence could be the opening CSK need to produce a magical finish with the bat [Credit: Getty]

If ever there was a moment for CSK to bat in an old-fashioned manner, the upcoming MI clash would be it. The absence of Bumrah means MI's death bowling is suspect, with the likes of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar normally at their best with the new ball.

CSK built a lot of their early success, especially at home, by laying a foundation in the powerplay and keeping wickets in hand for a final launch. That strategy should be followed to the tee and find out what MI have to offer without Bumrah and even Hardik. Even with Bumrah at his best, MI were among the worst in death-bowling last year.

The task should become doubly hard for them if CSK bat smartly and set things up to expose MI's lack of viable death-bowling options.

#3. The 'Gaikwad Factor'

Ruturaj Gaikwad has toyed with the MI attack over the last two IPLs [Credit: Getty]

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a key factor in the side's success against any team in the IPL over the years. However, the 'Gaikwad factor' becomes even bigger when it comes to CSK-MI clashes.

The Men in Yellow have won the last three outings against their arch-rivals, with Gaikwad recording scores of 69, 40*, and 30. The stylish right-hander averages almost 70 at a strike rate of over 150 in the three wins.

However, in 2022, when CSK barely won their first meeting against MI and lost the second, Gaikwad combined to score a paltry seven runs at an average of 3.50.

Beyond the numbers, Gaikwad's presence, especially on the usually tricky Chepaul wicket, remains paramount for CSK to make it four in a row against MI. Gaikwad's coming good also connects with the previously mentioned exposing of MI's death bowling, as his strong showing should enable CSK to keep wickets in hand for a final flourish.

