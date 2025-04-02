3 things GT need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru ft. Sai Kishore

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 2, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB has made a flying start to the season, sitting at the top of the points table after winning both their away games.

They first defeated the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets, followed by a dominant 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On the other hand, Shubman Gill’s GT had a rough start, losing their opening match by 11 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they bounced back strongly in their second game, defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs.

The Titans have a solid lineup and can be destructive on their day. They will face RCB, who have been in fine form and are brimming with confidence after their strong start to the season. With that in mind, let’s explore three key things GT needs to get right to defeat RCB in this IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru.

3 things GT need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru

#1 Use Sai Kishore in the powerplay against Phil Salt and Virat Kohli

One area where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has excelled is their aggressive approach in the powerplay. In their opening match against KKR, the opening pair of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli put on 80 runs, while against CSK, they scored 56 runs in the powerplay.

To counter RCB’s attacking game, the Gujarat Titans (GT) should consider using their left-arm spinner, Sai Kishore, in the powerplay. The 28-year-old has claimed four wickets in two matches, and it’s well known that Kohli has struggled against spinners recently.

Utilizing Kishore in the powerplay could allow GT to strike early and also create an opportunity to use more pace bowlers against RCB's skipper, Rajat Patidar, who has a strong record against spin.

GT boasts a formidable pace attack with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna, all of whom could be crucial later in the innings once Kishore has made his impact in the powerplay.

#2 Rise to the challenge against Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball

Gujarat Titans’ opening pair of captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have provided solid starts in their first two matches. Against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the duo added 61 runs off 35 balls, and in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI), they put up 78 runs off 51 balls.

They will look to continue this form when they face RCB’s new-ball bowlers, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pacers were outstanding against CSK, taking three wickets in the powerplay—Hazlewood claimed two, while Kumar picked up one.

The GT openers will need to exercise caution against RCB’s pace attack. However, once set, Gill and Sudharsan can accelerate their scoring. With the game being held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the small boundaries could come into play, the pair could also look to weather the early storm and capitalize on the attacking opportunities later in the innings.

#3 Exploit the middle overs: GT should focus on attacking RCB's spinners to build momentum

While RCB’s pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal, is a force to be reckoned with, their spin attack presents an area of vulnerability. While Krunal Pandya and Liam Livingstone have had success with the ball, Suyash Sharma has yet to make an impact.

This presents an opportunity for the Gujarat Titans, whose top order is packed with aggressive batters capable of taking on RCB's spinners. At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where boundaries come easily, GT's batters should look to attack the spinners from the outset. By rotating the strike and punishing the loose deliveries, they can put pressure on the spin attack and take control of the middle overs.

By exploiting this phase, GT can set a strong platform, building momentum that will carry them through to a powerful finish in the death overs.

