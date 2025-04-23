3 things MI need to do right to beat SRH in IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad ft. Will Jacks 

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a highly anticipated reverse fixture in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scheduled for Wednesday, April 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. These teams last clashed in Match 33 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17, where MI secured a solid four-wicket win at home.

They followed it up with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), signaling a clear return to form. Riding a three-match unbeaten streak, Mumbai have climbed to sixth place on the points table with eight points from eight games, and appear to be hitting their stride at the right time.

SRH, on the other hand, are in desperate need of a turnaround. With just four points from seven matches, they find themselves languishing in ninth place, and will be hoping to kickstart a late-season revival with a win at home.

Mumbai, buoyed by growing momentum, will be aiming for their fourth consecutive victory—and to keep their playoff hopes alive. On that note, let's take a look at the three key things MI need to get right to defeat SRH in this crucial IPL 2025 encounter in Hyderabad.

3 things MI need to do right to beat SRH in IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad

#1 Bring Jasprit Bumrah into the attack early if no wicket falls in the initial overs

While the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers haven't had the most consistent season, they offered a glimpse of their explosive potential in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head put together a blistering 171-run partnership off just 75 balls on their home ground.

They'll be eager to replicate that aggressive approach when they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 41 of IPL 2025.

In their previous encounter against MI, the pair added 59 runs off 45 balls—a decent start, but far from their best. If they find their rhythm again, MI might be forced to bring Jasprit Bumrah into the attack earlier than planned.

Bumrah has proven effective against Abhishek Sharma, dismissing him twice in previous IPL meetings, with the left-hander averaging just 8.5 against the MI pacer. Although he hasn’t yet dismissed Travis Head, the Australian has struggled to score freely, managing a modest strike rate of 110 against him.

If Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar fail to make early breakthroughs, introducing Bumrah early could be crucial in disrupting SRH’s top-order momentum and shifting the pressure back onto the hosts.

#2 Bowl Will Jacks to Travis Head to exploit the match-up

While the Mumbai Indians (MI) boast a strong pace attack featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, and Trent Boult, skipper Hardik Pandya might consider turning to off-spinner Will Jacks early in the innings—especially when Travis Head is at the crease.

Head has been in decent form this season, scoring 242 runs in seven innings, and is known for his aggressive starts. To counter his threat, Jacks could be MI’s go-to option. The English off-spinner has dismissed Head twice in just three IPL matchups, including their previous meeting at the Wankhede Stadium, where he removed the left-hander for 28 off 29 balls.

Given Jacks’ success against Head, MI should look to exploit this match-up by introducing him early in the innings, aiming to disrupt SRH’s top order before they can build any momentum.

#3 Ensure one of MI’s top three bats deep into the innings

In a big boost for Mumbai Indians fans and team management, former captain Rohit Sharma returned to form in their recent clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls and earning the Player of the Match award.

While MI’s batting lineup is packed with firepower, the key to consistency lies in one of their top three—Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, or Ryan Rickelton—stepping up and batting deep, regardless of whether they’re setting a total or chasing one. A solid anchor at the top will be crucial if MI hopes to extend their winning streak to four matches.

Rickelton, in his debut season, has shown promise with 204 runs in eight innings, but will be eager to convert starts into a big score. Rohit has contributed 158 runs in seven innings, while Suryakumar has been MI’s standout performer with 333 runs in eight innings. Against a struggling SRH side, one of these three will need to take charge and guide the innings.

