3 things RR need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

The first win-or-go home game of the IPL 2024 playoffs is set to happen when Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator at Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. Both teams come into the crucial contest with contrasting recent results.

While RCB have been on the rampage, winning their last six outings, RR have struggled after a sensational start, losing their previous four matches. Besides their rollicking form, RCB will also have revenge on their mind as RR knocked them out of the IPL 2022 playoffs with a seven-wicket win in Qualifier 2.

Sanju Samson's Men were on top of the points table for most of the season before the incomprehensible slide that has them reeling with numerous issues. Yet, they can take solace from beating RCB in their lone meeting earlier in the season at Jaipur.

However, that was back when RCB were on a downward slide and RR were in sparkling form. RR will also be without their talismanic opener, Jos Buttler, who starred with a breathtaking century in their win over RCB this season.

All of this makes RCB understandably the favorite for this mouthwatering encounter against a struggling RR unit, who will have to play out of their skins to come out on top.

On that note, let us look at three things RR needs to do to upstage RCB in the IPL 2024 Eliminator and advance to Qualifier 2.

#1 Skipper Sanju Samson must come up clutch in the big game

RR skipper Sanju Samson will play a vital role in deciding the outcome of the Eliminator against RCB. The 29-year-old has enjoyed his best-ever IPL season, scoring 504 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 156.52 in 14 outings.

Yet, RR have often tended to go as Samson has carried them over the years, especially this season. During their ongoing four-game losing streak, the stylish right-hander has scored 20-plus only once.

While his average of 46.4 and a strike rate of 154.50 isn't bad at all, the numbers skyrocketed to 63.40 at 157.70 in wins this season. Samson has also been among the key figures in RR-RCB clashes over the years.

In RR win, he has averaged 37.20 at a strike rate of almost 150, while those numbers drop drastically to a dismal 10.50 at 113.50 in defeats. While Buttler walked away with the plaudits for RR's win against RCB earlier this season, Samson scored a crucial 42-ball 69.

With Buttler out of the remainder of the tournament due to national duty and Yashasvi Jaiswal's indifferent form this season, Samson's role becomes all the more vital. The RR skipper must step up big in this crunch game for the side to dethrone the in-form RCB unit.

#2 The 'unsung' Ashwin factor against RCB

While all the talk has been about Yuzvendra Chahal against his former team (RCB), RR's other spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin could have a bigger say in the direction the contest tilts.

The 37-year-old hasn't been at his best this season, picking up only seven wickets at an average of almost 58 and an economy rate of 8.61. However, Ashwin has been an unsung difference between the sides in matches against RCB since joining RR in 2022.

In their three wins, the veteran off-spinner has picked up four wickets at an excellent average of 19 and an even better economy rate of 6.33. Yet, the numbers take a tremendous dip in the three losses, with just the lone wicket at an average of 108 and an economy of nine.

With RCB's winning streak mirroring Rajat Patidar's impeccable ball-striking form against spin, Ashwin's overs to the swashbuckling batter could be game-changing. For the record, the champion spinner dismissed Patidar twice in the 2022 IPL, with the batter scoring only 17 runs off 16 deliveries.

Even in the earlier meeting between the sides this season, Ashwin's spell of 0/28 in four overs was crucial in restricting RCB to only 185 on a batting paradise in Jaipur.

#3 RR must capitalize on the matchup edge with the ball in the powerplay

It is a no-brainer that RR must find a way to dislodge RCB's ace batter Virat Kohli early in the innings. The IPL's all-time leading run-scorer is also on top of the batting charts this season, with 708 runs at an average of 64.36 and a strike rate of 155.60 in 14 games.

Yet, the champion batter has always struggled against RR's canny opening bowler Sandeep Sharma in the IPL. The wily pacer has dismissed Kohli seven times with the batter averaging only 12.40 at a strike rate of under 130 against him.

Sandeep's bowling partner in the powerplay, Trent Boult, has also tasted success against Kohli at different stages of his career. While the Kiwi pacer has dismissed the RCB opener only once in the IPL, Kohli has scored at a strike rate of only 127.80 against Boult.

The veteran pacer has also troubled the other RCB opener, Faf du Plessis, in the IPL, dismissing him 3 times. While Faf averages 36 against Boult, his strike rate is only 118.70.

RR must be willing to take the gamble of bowling Boult and Sandeep for extended spells against Kohli and Faf to ensure they see the back of the in-form duo before they get set for the launch.

