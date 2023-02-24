3 times India lost a knockout match because of a run-out

No player wants to be run-out, especially when the game in question is a high-profile knockout game. But dismissals like this are part of the game and quite common.

Run-outs have haunted the Indian cricket team in World Cup knockout games quite a few times. These dismissals have broken the hearts of millions of people and continue to bother fans whenever they recall the instances.

Here, we look at three such instances when India lost a batter courtesy of a run-out and consequently lost a knockout game.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final

This is the latest run-out, which has gone on to cost India big time in a knockout game. In the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was run-out when she was well set on 52.

It was as unlucky as it could get for India, as Kaur's bat was stuck on the turf and her feet were in the air, which eventually led to her dismissal.

India eventually lost the game and a spot in the final by just 5 runs, and at the end of the proceedings, one couldn't help but wonder about the possibilities if Kaur had made her ground.

#2 MS Dhoni, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi Final

A visual that Indian fans will want to forget

India were up against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Batting first, the Kiwis put up a formidable score of 239 in their 50 overs.

India got off to a horrible start, losing three wickets for just five runs. Later, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja consolidated the innings, and it seemed like India would pull off a win.

Even after Jadeja was dismissed, Dhoni fought hard, but an attempt to sneak a double led to a tragic run-out.

Martin Guptill proved his mettle as a brilliant fielder yet again as he managed a direct hit to shatter India's World Cup hopes. This was an agonizing moment for the Indians, and one that they will never be able to forget.

#3 Virender Sehwag, ICC Cricket World Cup Final, 2003

Not many pundits had given India a chance at the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, but the side miraculously rode their way to the summit clash against Australia.

India, under the leadership of Sourav Gangauly, won the toss and elected to field first. The Aussies posted a mammoth score of 359, losing only two wickets.

India's chase got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 59-3, but Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar rebuilt the innings and took India to 147-3, which was quite a decent position. However, as luck would have it, Sehwag was dismissed courtesy of a brilliant throw from Darren Lehmann.

India then collapsed like a pack of cards and were eventually bowled out for 234. Sehwag had already made 82 out of 81 deliveries and was looking dangerous, but the run-out changed the whole game.

