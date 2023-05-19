3 times Punjab Kings' bowling looked out of ideas in IPL 2023

After losing to the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, the Punjab Kings are all but out of playoff contention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. If they don't make it into the top four, which seems quite likely as things stand, it will be the tenth year running that they won't be a part of the playoffs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) started their campaign with consecutive victories before losing their way with inconsistency and injuries plaguing their campaign. After last night's defeat, they've dropped to eighth place in the points table with six wins and seven losses.

For a major chunk of their campaign, their bowling seemed to be their stronger suit. However, the constant changes in roles and some odd captaincy decisions meant that they never really built on that momentum and paid the price for it when the crunch games came along.

Keeping that in mind, we take a look at three occasions when the Punjab Kings' bowlers looked out of ideas in IPL 2023:

#1 PBKS vs DC

With all to play for in this contest, PBKS simply didn't turn up when the going got tough. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, their bowlers ran into wreckage at the hands of the team below them in the points table.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner gave the Capitals a rollicking start, with the former also scoring a half-century to mark his return to the side. The onslaught continued with Rilee Rossouw dismantling the bowling attack with a 37-ball 82*, along with contributions from Philip Salt, to help Delhi post 213/2 on the board.

After a good start with the new ball, they looked clueless throughout the innings as the carnage unfolded. Mounting a decent comeback at the back end of the innings, the decision to bowl Harpreet Brar proved to be a costly one as the left-arm spinner conceded 23 runs off his final over, which proved to be the difference in the end.

#2 PBKS vs RCB

In another crunch game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Punjab bowlers struggled to get themselves going. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scored half-centuries, putting on a 137-run opening stand and batting through 16 overs to put their side in the driver's seat.

They did manage to fight back slightly, but that was aided by the Bangalore batters looking to force the issue rather than the bowlers finding ideas around it. The RCB captain made sure he helped his side post 174/4 on the board, which proved to be a winning total at the end of the day.

The Punjab Kings were bowled out for 150 in 18.2 overs and lost the game by 24 runs. Their bowlers were blown away in that contest, and it was one of those games that can be looked at as warning signs for things to come.

#3 PBKS vs MI

One of the most disappointing and consistent factors on this list is the poor bowling results for the Punjab Kings at their home ground. After defeating the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede while defending a target of 215 runs, the Kings posted the same target, scoring 214-3 in the first innings when these two sides met in Mohali.

In reply, their bowlers took a shellacking in the second innings, with the five-time champions getting their revenge. Ishan Kishan scored a blistering 75 runs, with Suryakumar Yadav also scoring a half-century, helping the Mumbai Indians over the line with the help of finishing touches from Tim David.

It was one of their poorest bowling performances all season. Arshdeep Singh, their best bowler throughout the tournament, went for 66 runs on that day, with Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar proving to be rather expensive.

