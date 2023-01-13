3 unsold wicket-keepers who can replace Rishabh Pant at DC for IPL 2023

The horrific car crash suffered by Rishabh Pant has put the Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2023 preparations in a pickle. The southpaw happens to be their skipper and his unavailability means that they are now clutching at straws.

According to recent reports, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is set to rejoin the DC setup as their Director of Cricket. The man himself recently stated that Pant will not be available for IPL 2023.

DC failed to sign a backup Indian wicket-keeper at the recent player auction, with only Sarfaraz Khan, who kept wickets for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, an option to turn to. They do have Englishman Phil Salt as well, although his inclusion will throw their overseas combination into a tizzy.

Needless to say, they need a replacement Indian wicket-keeper. We look at three options they can consider out of those who went unsold at the auction.

#1 Luvnith Sisodia

Karnataka's Luvnith Sisodia was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last season but was surprisingly released into the IPL 2023 auction pool. He had no takers when his name came up for bidding in Kochi.

Much like Pant, Sisodia is a hard-hitting left-handed batter who keeps wickets. He has played 15 T20s for Karnataka but his strike rate of 127.83 isn't a true reflection of what he is capable of.

The 22-year-old dasher had a fine Maharaja Trophy 2022 campaign and even led the Hubli Tigers in the second half. Sisodia is certainly an investment for the future, and with DC failing to secure a backup for Pant at the IPL 2023 auction, here's a chance to rectify things.

#2 Dinesh Bana

It was rather surprising that Dinesh Bana, who hit the winning runs for India at the U19 World Cup last year, went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction. Despite having been in the nets of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season, he had no takers.

Bana can play proper cricketing shots while also possessing the ability to clear the fence effortlessly. Given that DC could do with a batter who can bat in the lower-middle order, he could be a good fit for their setup.

It might be early days in his career, but signing Bana could give the Capitals a chance to usher in another prospect for the long run. As far as Pant's replacement options go, Bana is certainly a good one to consider.

#3 Sheldon Jackson

Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson remains a prolific run-getter in the domestic circuit. His lightning-quick reflexes for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year even earned the praise of the great Sachin Tendulkar, who likened him to MS Dhoni.

However, Jackson couldn't make an impact with the bat, and after being released by KKR, had no takers at the IPL 2023 auction. A second calling can't be ruled out now, with DC needing to replace the injured Pant.

The Capitals might have to rework their batting lineup to ensure that their middle order doesn't look brittle in Pant's absence. That could have a say in who they sign as a replacement player. But given Jackson's experience, he should fit into their setup like a glove.

Who do you think DC should sign as Rishabh Pant's replacement for IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

