3 vice-captaincy choices for SRH in IPL 2023

Along the expected lines, Proteas star Aiden Markram was announced as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2023 after his success with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20.

With plenty of Indian options in the side, Markram's announcement as captain has had a mixed reception from cricket pundits, but he looks confident and up for the task ahead.

SRH's choice of vice-captain will be an important call for them to take, with there being both older and more experienced as well as future captaincy picks with more potential amidst their ranks.

Also, with an overseas player captaining the side, it makes sense to have an Indian as the vice-captain. On that note, let's look at three vice-captaincy choices for SRH in IPL 2023.

#3 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was purchased by SRH for a whopping ₹8.25 Crore in the 2023 IPL Auction after the Punjab Kings released him. Considering he captained Punjab in IPL 2022, Mayank was one of the frontrunners for the SRH captaincy.

The free-flowing opening batter couldn't convert his starts in IPL 2022 and he'll hope that a change of scenery brings back his pre-IPL 2022 form.

He's one of the most experienced players in the IPL and also has experience leading the Karnataka side in domestic cricket. He'll be a reliable and dependable vice-captain pick.

#2 Rahul Tripathi

Swashbuckling batter Rahul Tripathi was arguably SRH's best player last season, and the uncapped star repaid the faith the side kept in him at the auction by playing many impactful knocks. He scored 413 runs, averaging 37.55 and scoring at a phenomenal strike rate of 158.24. He's easily one of the side's most important Indian players and is crucial to the side's success.

Tripathi has experience in captaincy as he had led the Maharashtra state team in the past. About to turn 32, Tripathi is also a very experienced player with plenty of first-class appearances and would be a really shrewd option for the leadership group.

#1 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar would be the ideal vice-captaincy choice for SRH. The young all-rounder has plenty of experience, both in the IPL and in international cricket at such a young age. He's a player with a lot of cricketing intelligence and a calm shoulder over his head.

Sides like the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals have successfully groomed young leaders in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Sundar could be next in line on that list. He vice-captained the Tamil Nadu team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and also has captaincy experience in the TNPL.

The 23-year-old is highly rated on the cricketing circuit and is widely tipped by many to be a future captaincy option. Considering that he was in the running to be the captain for SRH, his becoming the vice-captain feels right.

Poll : 0 votes