3 ways in which Cameron Green will improve MI in IPL 2023

One of the biggest signings in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) sign all-rounder Cameron Green for a massive ₹17.5 crore.

There are question marks over Green's bowling availability, with Cricket Australia having a keen eye on his workload. The Aussie might not be able to roll his arm over in the first few games of IPL 2023 if the current directive stands, but there's no doubt that he'll be an integral part of the Mumbai side in the upcoming season.

Here are three ways in which Cameron Green will improve MI in IPL 2023.

#3 Cameron Green is a 3D cricketer with a long career ahead of him

Australia v England - ODI Series: Game 1

At 23 years old, Cameron Green has a long career ahead of him. MI have a few aging players in their squad, some of whom they have moved on from, such as Kieron Pollard. But they need to get younger, and Green is a long-term signing with that in mind.

More importantly, the Australian is a three-dimensional cricketer. He is a big-hitting batter who is versatile enough to bat in multiple positions, while his bowling will undoubtedly improve enough for him to be a frontline option in the future. The all-rounder has also proven to be a safe catcher, both in close-in catching positions and in the deep.

#2 Cameron Green's hit-the-deck bowling opens up options for Mumbai

Australian ODI Squad Training Session

Cameron Green might not guarantee four overs in a T20 game as of now, but his bowling could open up a variety of options for the Mumbai Indians.

Green is a tall bowler who extracts steep bounce from a length and has the ability to hit the deck hard. He can also get the ball to move around in the powerplay, and his talents in the powerplay and the middle overs will help MI use Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer as out-and-out attacking options.

Even if MI decide to use Green as the fourth pacer, either by playing a domestic fast bowler or Jhye Richardson, he will add great variety and skill to the bowling lineup.

#1 Cameron Green will bring pace-hitting to the MI batting order

Australia v England - ODI Series: Game 1

In Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, MI have three excellent spin-hitters. Their pace-hitting, on the other hand, might not be as developed as they'd like it to be.

Rohit Sharma isn't as reliable against pace as he once was, while Ishan Kishan and Brevis have struggled against bouncers in the recent past. Cameron Green, who can bat anywhere in the order, is assured against the faster bowlers and will sort out that aspect of MI's batting plans.

Green can either be deployed as an opener or as a middle-order enforcer, and he will perfectly complement those around him.

