3 ways Gautam Gambhir changed KKR

One of the most influential captains in IPL history, Gautam Gambhir has made a return to the Kolkata Knight Riders as their mentor for the 2024 season. Under his leadership, KKR won their only two IPL seasons, in 2012 and 2014.

He expressed his heartfelt emotion after being appointed as the KKR mentor. Gambhir, who had worn the mentor hat for the Lucknow Super Giants in the last two seasons, ended his association with the franchise earlier in the day.

"I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again," Gautam Gambhir quipped after his return to KKR.

"I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR," he added.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2011, the Knight Riders bought Gautam Gambhir for a whopping ₹11.04 crores. It was certainly a huge amount back then but the 2007 and 2011 World Cup star didn't disappoint.

He was also given the mantle of leadership as KKR tried to overcome their below-par showings in the first three years and build from scratch.

Expand Tweet

KKR qualified for the last four in 2011 before winning their first title in 2012. The juggernaut didn't end there as the Gold and Purple Brigade won their second title a year later.

Now, the return of Gambhir in a different capacity might ignite a fresh lease of life in the franchise, which has struggled in recent seasons.

On that note, let us decipher three ways Gautam Gambhir changed KKR during his tenure as the captain of the franchise:

#1. Building the team from scratch

Once it was decided Gautam Gambhir would lead the Knight Riders, he was ready to build the team from scratch. With the players at his disposal, he tried to make them a world-beating force who had the ability to beat any team on their day.

From a timid KKR in the first three seasons, it all started changing for the good. They were a bit unlucky in 2011 after losing out to Mumbai Indians in the eliminator but came strongly in 2012, winning their first IPL title.

Gambhir and the team management invested in new faces and that worked wonders for them. Manvinder Bisla who was an unknown commodity up until then, played a match-winning knock in the 2012 IPL final. Gambhir trusted his players and backed them which in return gave the franchise the required results.

#2. Leading from the front with his bat

Gautam Gambhir remains the all-time leading run scorer for the Knight Riders and took the responsibility of his team at the top of the order. In his association with the franchise from 2011-2017, he amassed 3345 runs at a strike rate of 124.72.

He was a prolific run scorer for the franchise and molded his game according to the situation of the match. More often than not, the likes of Gambhir and Robin Uthappa provided brisk starts for KKR, laying the foundation for the middle order and the power hitters.

Gautam Gambhir was someone who could talk the talk and that worked well for the franchise. Not only he was an influential captain but he also made his bat do the talking. He was released by KKR ahead of the 2018 season after his indifferent run in his last two seasons.

#3. An influential speaker in the dressing room who could motivate his players

Gautam Gambhir previously described himself as a prankster in the KKR dressing room. However, everything changed during the mid-innings break of the 2017 IPL match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Knight Riders folded out for 131 after being comfortably placed at 65/1 after batting first.

Gambhir was furious in the changing room and didn't mince his words during the break. For the first time in his seven-year association with the franchise, he was absolutely fuming. He told his players that they could lose their place in the XI if they dropped intensity on the field.

"I wanted intensity from my team-mates. I wanted them to fight. I wanted them to win, I told them whoever dropped on intent should understand that this could be his last game for KKR, at least in my captaincy." Gambhir said about his mid-innings address in his column for the Hindustan Times.

The pep talk paid off as Nathan Coulter-Nile struck thrice in his first three overs to rattle the RCB top and the middle order. The good work continued from each and every bowler, as the Royal Challengers were skittled out for 49.

While KKR couldn't win the title in 2017, it clearly showed what Gautam Gambhir brought to the table and how his players responded to his talks.