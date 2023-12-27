3 young Indian bowlers who could add batting value with dedicated practice ft. Arshdeep Singh

In modern-day cricket, players are expected to contribute on multiple fronts, with specialists often struggling to break into the best sides in the world.

India are one such team, and the need for batting depth has prompted them to pick the likes of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur ahead of names who are arguably better bowlers.

The insurance of having some lower-order runs is an important factor on many levels. Not only does it lengthen the batting lineup, something that has become essential in today's game, but it also allows the frontline batters to play with more freedom.

The Men in Blue don't exactly have a slew of all-rounders waiting to break through at the top level. The introduction of the impact player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) hasn't helped matters, and the onus could be on the existing bowlers to develop their secondary skillset.

Some show more promise than others. Here are three young Indian bowlers who could start chipping in regularly with the bat if they finetune their game a bit more.

#3 Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan can hit the ball many a mile

At 27, Avesh Khan isn't as young as the other two names on this list. But as a player who is just breaking through at the top level, he still has a good few years ahead of him.

Avesh isn't the most technically sound batter, but he possesses the ability to hit the ball a long way. He has a highest first-class score of 64, having struck 35 fours and 27 sixes in the format. The fast bowler has faced just 20 balls in the IPL, but he has managed to hit two fours and three sixes.

There's clearly some ability there, and while Avesh may never become a solid batter, he can certainly be someone who can add quick runs in the lower order. Umesh Yadav could be a point of comparison, and if Avesh can smash a few now and then, his case to be part of the Indian team would grow stronger.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is slowly improving with the bat in hand

Arshdeep Singh is a player who is showing marked improvement with the bat. When he initially broke through in the IPL and in international cricket, he seemed to be a real contender to bat at No. 11. Now, though, the left-hander is making small contributions here and there.

Arshdeep recently recorded his highest international score of 18 against South Africa. He impressed with a first-ball six over long-on in his next game and seems to have the smarts to find empty areas of the ground. More importantly, the 24-year-old has clearly worked on that aspect of his game.

If Arshdeep can become a reliable No. 8 for India, that will be a massive boost going forward.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi clearly has some untapped batting potential

A leg-spinner who can bat is a luxury few teams in world cricket have right now. Kuldeep Yadav seemed to show a bit of promise for India, but the left-arm wrist-spinner hasn't developed in that area in the way they would've liked.

Luckily, in Ravi Bishnoi, the Men in Blue have another player who clearly has a bit of potential. The 23-year-old has scored a combined 230 runs in List A and T20 cricket, with 18 fours and 10 sixes in the two formats. He also passes the eye test, indicating that he isn't entirely hopeless with the bat.

Bishnoi might not have the raw power to clear the boundary on a regular basis, but he can certainly find gaps and emerge as a valuable option lower down the order with a bit of work. Having just started his career at the top level, he has time on his side.

