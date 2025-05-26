4 PBKS players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in MI ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

The penultimate league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Manisingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

A week ago, both these franchises might have thought of ending up in the third or fourth position. However, as fate would have it, both PBKS and MI have a golden chance of qualifying as one of the top two teams. Gujarat Titans (GT) lost their last two encounters, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also suffered a defeat.

This means the PBKS vs MI clash isn't an inconsequential one. The winner of this clash will qualify to play Qualifier 1, giving them a huge advantage on the road to the IPL 2025 final. But before the high-octane clash comes up, let us look at four of those current PBKS players, who were once part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp in the IPL.

Note: Glenn Maxwell is one of the players to have featured for both MI and PBKS. However, he was not considered for this listicle since he has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury.

#4 Vishnu Vinod (2023)

A talented batter, Vishnu Vinod has been warming the bench for PBKS so far this season. With over 60 T20 matches played and a strike rate of 142.23 under his belt, Vinod has proved his mettle in the domestic circuit.

He has previously played for RCB and MI in the IPL. In 2023, he played three games for Mumbai, scoring 37 runs in the process. His 20-ball-30 knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) showcased his brilliance as he smashed Mohammed Shami for an inside-out six over covers.

#3 Marco Jansen (2021)

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Marco Jansen, who is one of the best all-format pacers in the sport, started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians. Back in 2021, the lanky pacer was an unknown commodity, but the MI talent scouts identified him, and he impressed despite playing just two games.

MI had to leave him out ahead of the 2022 mega auction, and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought the South African for INR 4.20 crore.

Now at PBKS, Jansen has had a fine IPL 2025, taking 14 wickets at an economy of 9.3. He won't be available for the game against Mumbai as he has already left to join South Africa ahead of the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal (2011-2013)

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Yuzvendra Chahal's time with the Mumbai Indians (MI) was pretty short. However, it tells a lot about MI's renowned talent scouting system that he was identified back in 2011.

Chahal joined MI in 2011 for INR 10 lakh but mostly sat on the bench, playing just one IPL match in three seasons. But Chahal did have a standout moment - he took two wickets in the 2011 Champions League T20 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, helping MI win the title. Despite this, he was released by MI before the 2014 season.

He went on to become the backbone of RCB's bowling unit before finding success with the Rajasthan Royals as well. He is also IPL's highest wicket-taker of all time.

#1 Nehal Wadhera (2023-2024)

Nehal Wadhera during Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL 2024- Source: Getty

One of the downsides of the mega auction is that teams have to let go of talents they unearthed. Mumbai Indians got to know this the hard way when they lost Nehal Wadhera at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The young Punjab batter had shown promise in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy and Ranji Trophy, and even slammed a double century in the latter.

Wadhera then got his chance with the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 for his base price of INR 20 lakh. Wadhera went on to score 241 runs in 10 matches that season, including a solid 50-run partnership with Tilak Varma in his debut game. His next season was ordinary, however, scoring 109 runs at 129.76.

However, MI let him go before the mega auction last year. Now at PBKS, Wadhera is having a ball. He has mustered almost 300 runs at a strike rate of 152.58.

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More