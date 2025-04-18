4 PBKS players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in RCB ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

Fresh off their tournament-defining victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are yet again in action. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit is ready to battle with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 34 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18.

Both PBKS and RCB have had a similar type of IPL 2025 campaign so far, winning four games after six clashes. RCB (+0.672), however, have a slightly better Net Run Rate (NRR) than PBKS (+0.172). Having said that, both of RCB's losses have come at their home venue and it could be tricky for them to edge past a strong-looking Punjab at the Chinnaswamy.

Fascinatingly, there are quite a few players who would be gunning to do well against their former teams. The likes of Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone, who are former PBKS players, will turn up for RCB. Conversely, there are a few ex-RCB players too who are now part of the Punjab Kings team. Let's take a look at all of them below.

#4 Vijaykumar Vyshak (2023-2024)

Vijaykumar Vyshak during India Training Session - Source: Getty Images

Vijaykumar Vyshak has played just one IPL 2025 game thus far but was an absolute game-changer with his death bowling for the Punjab Kings. PBKS paid Rs 1.80 crore to sign him at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Prior to that, Vyshak spent two seasons with the Bengaluru team, who fascinatingly, brought the local lad as a replacement player for Rajat Patidar at IPL 2023. Vyshak also did well for RCB, playing 11 matches across two seasons and taking 13 wickets.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (2021-2024)

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore - IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty Images

Glenn Maxwell has been playing in the IPL for over a decade but is yet to put up performances for multiple successive seasons. 'Inconsistency' has been the word synonymous with Maxwell and that was the case with him during his time with RCB as well.

For RCB, Maxwell had one outstanding season, two decent seasons and a horrible campaign. RCB paid a whopping Rs 14.25 crore to sign him at IPL 2021 auction before retaining him throughout the IPL 2022-2024 cycle.

Overall for RCB, Maxwell played 52 games and mustered 1266 runs at an average of 28.77 and at a strike rate of just under 160. Now, he's with PBKS and having poor season at IPL 2025 (41 runs in five innings).

#2 Marcus Stoinis (2019)

Marcus Stoinis during 2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty Images

Another Australian all-rounder on the list is Marcus Stoinis, who played just one season for RCB. Before IPL 2019, RCB swapped Mandeep Singh to Punjab Kings and brought in Stoinis in return.

Despite having a good enough season with RCB, for whom he scored 211 runs at an average of 52.75, Stoinis wasn't retained. Delhi Capitals (DC) swooped in to take him for Rs 4.80 crore at the IPL 2020 auction to have Stoinis pair with head coach Ricky Ponting.

The Ponting-Stoinis partnership was restored once again when PBKS paid Rs 11.00 crore to sign him ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal (2014-2021)

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

The biggest name on this list, Yuzvendra Chahal is the first name that comes to mind when we talk about former RCB players.

He performed admirably for RCB between 2014 and 2021. Terrifically, Chahal continues to be Bengaluru's most productive bowler till date. He took 139 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58 and an average of 22.03 in 113 games with the RCB.

Even though Chahal had an incredible record—including two four-wicket hauls—RCB decided not to keep him for the IPL 2022 mega auction. At the 2022 auction, the Rajasthan team bought him for ₹6.50 crore, where he became the first-ever player to complete 200 wickets in IPL history.

Now with the new IPL cycle (2023-2025), Chahal is with the Punjab Kings, who shelled out a handsome Rs 18 crore for the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

