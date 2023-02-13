5 Associate players who could get a bid in the WPL Auction 2023

The WPL Auction 2023 is all set to take place in Mumbai today. Close to 450 players have made the cut to the final list of names that will go under the hammer at the inaugural Women's Premier League player auction.

Five teams, namely Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz, will participate in the WPL Auction 2023. The BCCI has allowed a maximum purse value of ₹12 crore for each team.

The maximum squad size is 18 players, meaning that a maximum of 90 players will earn contracts today. Players from across the world, including associate nations, have registered themselves for the WPL Auction 2023.

Before the auction begins, here's a list of the five associate players who could earn a bid from the five franchises.

#1 Theertha Satish, UAE

FairBreak @fairbreakglobal Theertha Satish is an Emirati schoolgirl who only took up cricket two years ago after watching Kanaa, a film about a girl who dreams of playing in a #WCWC . An avid supporter of @ChennaiIPL , she's now a wicketkeeper on the @EmiratesCricket team. Always follow your dreams, @TS1604 Theertha Satish is an Emirati schoolgirl who only took up cricket two years ago after watching Kanaa, a film about a girl who dreams of playing in a #WCWC. An avid supporter of @ChennaiIPL, she's now a wicketkeeper on the @EmiratesCricket team. Always follow your dreams, @TS1604! https://t.co/PCU1POmKB9

UAE wicketkeeper-batter Theertha Satish has been quite impressive in the shortest format of the game. Born in Chennai, the 18-year-old has represented the United Arab Emirates in 33 T20I matches so far.

She is an opener who also keeps the wickets. As far as her numbers in T20I cricket are concerned, Satish has scored 823 runs at a strike rate of 109.28. Her highest score is 68, and she has registered six half-centuries in T20I cricket so far.

#2 Esha Oza, UAE

Women’s CricZone @WomensCricZone



With her allround performance for , Esha Oza becomes the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year



#ICCAwards #CricketTwitter Esha Oza wins BIG!With her allround performance for, Esha Oza becomes the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year Esha Oza wins BIG!With her allround performance for 🇦🇪, Esha Oza becomes the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 🙌#ICCAwards #CricketTwitter https://t.co/MIyswdrjos

Another United Arab Emirates cricketer who could get a bid at the WPL Auction 2023 is Esha Oza. She was phenomenal for the UAE team last year, scoring 675 runs, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

The International Cricket Council adjudged her as the best Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022. It should not be a surprise if multiple teams bid for Esha Oza in Mumbai today.

#3 Natthakan Chantham, Thailand

West Indies v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

Multiple players from Thailand have made it to the final list of players for the Women's Premier League auction. One of them is their batter Natthakan Chantham, who has played in the Women's T20 Challenge before.

Chantham has represented Velocity and Trailblazers in her Women's T20 Challenge career. She has played 59 T20I matches so far, aggregating 1,249 runs. A few franchises may show interest in her services because of her experience.

#4 Babette de Leede, Netherlands

Netherlands men's team star Bas de Leede's cousin sister Babette de Leede was a last-minute addition to the WPL Auction 2023 list. She has scored 410 runs in 32 T20I innings at an average of 17.08 and a strike rate of 74.95.

Her numbers aren't that great, but it looks like one of the franchises is interested in her services, which is why she was added to the player list at the last moment.

#5 Mahika Gaur, UAE

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Tall left-arm seamer who can swing the new ball and fire yorkers - I'd be very impressed by the homework of that respective franchise if they place a bid for Mahika Gaur tomorrow #WPLAuction Tall left-arm seamer who can swing the new ball and fire yorkers - I'd be very impressed by the homework of that respective franchise if they place a bid for Mahika Gaur tomorrow #WPLAuction

Born in 2006, Mahika Gaur is one of the youngest players in the WPL Auction 2023. The UAE bowling all-rounder has scalped nine wickets in 16 T20I innings so far. She has the ability to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death.

Gaur has played for Manchester Originals in Women's Hundred. It will be interesting to see if she earns a WPL deal today.

