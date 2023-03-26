5 Australian players who you may not know were part of the IPL

Australian players have made a massive impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.

In fact, in the very first edition in 2008, Shaun Marsh was the leading run-scorer, smashing 616 runs in 11 matches for Punjab at an average of 68.44 and a strike rate of 139.68. The left-handed batter hit one hundred and five fifties during the season.

Veteran Aussie opener David Warner is the third-highest leading run-getter in the T20 league and the highest among overseas batters. In 162 matches, the left-hander has smacked 5881 runs at an average of 42.01 and a strike rate of 140.69, with four hundreds and 54 half-centuries. In regular skipper Rishabh Pant’s absence, Warner will be leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023.

Former all-rounder Shane Watson also had an excellent IPL career. In 145 matches, he scored 3874 runs at a strike rate of 137.91, with four hundreds and 21 fifties. With the ball, he claimed 92 wickets at a strike rate of 22.05. He won the IPL first with Rajasthan Royals and then with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well.

While a number of Aussies have come up with stellar performances in the IPL, there are some who have just faded away.

In this feature, we look at five Australian players who you may not know were part of the Indian T20 league.

#1 Nic Maddinson

Nic Maddinson during the T20 Big Bash League. Pic: Getty Images

A left-handed batter, who played three Tests and six T20Is for Australia between 2013 and 2018, Nic Maddinson represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2014 and 2015.

The 31-year-old played only two matches for RCB in 2014, scoring 16 runs at a strike rate of 114.28, with a highest of 12. Maddinson played only one solitary game in the 2015 season, in which he was dismissed for four.

Maddinson did not taste much success in his international career as well. He scored just 27 runs in Tests and 45 in T20Is. He has a much-better record in first-class cricket.

In 117 matches, Maddinson has scored 7204 runs, averaging 38.11, with 15 centuries. In his overall T20 career, he has smashed 2450 runs in 139 matches at a strike rate of 124.30.

#2 Brett Geeves

Brett Geeves of the Tigers bowls during the Ford Ranger Cup match between the Victorian Bushrangers and the Tasmanian Tigers in 2009. Pic: Getty Images

Former right-arm pacer Brett Geeves played two matches for Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

He made his debut in the competition in Delhi’s first match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He had a forgettable game as he conceded 41 runs in his four overs without claiming a wicket.

He was expensive in his second match as well. Playing against Mumbai Indians (MI), he conceded 50 runs in his four overs while claiming the wicket of Abhishek Nayar. Geeves thus ended his IPL career with one wicket at an average of 91.

The 40-year-old played two ODIs and one T20I for Australia, claiming a total of five wickets. He was forced to retire at the age of 29 due to a back injury.

#3 Travis Birt

Travis Birt of the Hurricanes bats during the Big Bash League in 2015. Pic: Getty Images

A left-handed batter who played four T20Is for Australia from 2010 to 2012, Travis Birt represented Delhi Daredevils in the IPL 2011 season.

He played five matches during the edition but managed to score only 75 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 129.31, with a best of 27.

Birt made his IPL debut in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but was dismissed for eight. His last game was against Kings XI Punjab in which he scored 16 off 11 balls.

Birt did not enjoy success in his international career as well, managing only 31 runs at an average of 10.33. In his overall T20 career, he scored 2188 runs in 109 matches at a strike rate of 129.

#4 Ashley Noffke

Ashley Noffke appeals for a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

Former right-arm pacer Ashley Noffke represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008.

He played only one match, the first-ever IPL game, in which he registered figures of 1/40 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Noffke claimed the wicket of David Hussey for 12. However, Brendon McCullum’s legendary 158* led KKR to a thumping 140-run win.

Noffke played one ODI and two T20Is for Australia between 2007 and 2008, claiming five wickets. He had an impressive first-class career, claiming 386 wickets in 118 matches. Noffke also picked up 138 scalps in 121 List-A games.

#5 Shane Harwood

Shane Harwood of the Renegades bowls during a T20 Big Bash League match. Pic: Getty Images

Former Australian right-arm pacer Shane Harwood was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 2009 IPL season.

He played three matches for the former champions, claiming three wickets at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 20. His best of 2/25 came in a match against the Deccan Chargers in which he dismissed Azhar Bilakhia and Dwayne Smith.

Harwood played one ODI and three T20Is for Australia from 2007 to 2009, claiming five wickets. He has 137 wickets to his name from 44 first-class matches, 91 scalps from 57 List-A games, and 48 in T20s from 40 matches.

