5 batters who can return to IPL 2023 as replacements after going unsold at the auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction took place in Kochi last Friday (December 23), where the 10 teams signed 80 players for the upcoming season.

The majority of the teams came into the auction with the aim of signing only backup players. A few franchises made some big purchases but most of the players remained unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Before the mini-auction, it was clear that a maximum of 87 players could earn deals from the IPL teams due to the squad size rules. Over 990 players registered for the mini-auction, with 405 of them making the cut to the final list.

325 names from the final list of the IPL 2023 auction remained unsold. However, these players should not lose hope because many players have made their return to the IPL as replacement signings in the past.

We look at five batters who could earn contracts as replacement players in IPL 2023.

#1 Harry Tector

Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little made history by becoming the first player from his country to earn an IPL contract. Fans expected a few more Irish names to be sold at the mini-auction but Little was the only Irishman to bag a contract.

Harry Tector was quite impressive for Ireland when they battled India earlier this year. He scored 103 runs in two innings at a strike rate of more than 160. Considering his fantastic show against the Indian bowlers, the IPL franchises can think of signing the destructive batter as a replacement in IPL 2023.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen made his IPL debut earlier this year for the Rajasthan Royals. The South African batter did not have a great debut season as he ended with 22 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 91.67. He remained unsold at the mini-auction on Friday.

However, fans should not be surprised if a team signs him as a replacement when they need a reliable middle-order batter in IPL 2023.

#3 Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is one of the few T20 specialists in world cricket to have never played in the IPL. Despite his talent and experience, Stirling has not earned a contract from the IPL teams.

Considering his top performances in the shortest format of the game, Stirling could be in contention to make his debut in IPL 2023 as a replacement signing.

#4 Apoorv Wankhade

Talking about the Indian talents now, Mumbai batter Apoorv Wankhade could be a contender to join IPL 2023 as a replacement. Wankhade has been a part of the Mumbai Indians in the past.

He had a decent outing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year, where he scored 266 runs at a strike rate of 133 in 10 matches for Vidarbha.

#5 Priyank Panchal

Gujarat's domestic cricket star Priyank Panchal has been waiting for a long time to make his international and IPL debut. If luck favors him, Panchal can make his debuts for India and his IPL team in 2023.

Last season, Panchal was one of the reserve players for Gujarat Titans. Given the experience and talent he possesses, Panchal could be present on the reserve players list of multiple teams in IPL 2023.

