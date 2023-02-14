5 batters whose WPL auction 2023 salary is more than Joe Root's IPL salary

The auction for the first season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) concluded on 13 February. It was a watershed moment for women's cricket. It was a momentous day for several high-profile cricketers as they bagged hefty contracts.

Former England captain Joe Root is considered one of the best batters of the modern era. However, he has never been a part of the IPL. The auction for the upcoming edition was the first time he was signed by a franchise. Rajasthan Royals bagged the 2016 T20 World Cup finalist for ₹1 crore.

However, the English star batsman was left behind, in terms of his monetary value in the Indian league, by some players who featured in the WPL auction. This is not an embarrassment for Root, but a sign that big money has entered women's T20 league cricket. Still, it makes for an interesting factoid.

Here, we take a look at 5 batters who have a higher WPL salary than Root's IPL salary

#1 Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is one of the best batters in the world in Women's T20 cricket. She has an illustrious T20I record - 2651 runs in 108 innings at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 123. She is the 7th highest run-getter of all time in T20 internationals.

Mandhana was the first player to be auctioned, and RCB signed her for a massive amount of ₹3.4 crores. To put it in context, each WPL team has a purse of only ₹12 crores.

Hence, shelling nearly 30 percent of the purse for a single player tells us how highly valued Mandhana is on the T20 circuit at the moment. She could also be appointed as captain of the franchise.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues

Mumbai-born youngster Jemimah Rodrigues came into the limelight a day before the auction with a match-winning knock of 53 runs off just 38 balls. The innings was played against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. She was at the centre of India's highest ever run-chase in a Women's T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old right-hander was signed by the Delhi Capitals for a staggering price of ₹2.2 crores. Mumbai was in a bidding war with Delhi for the talented youngster. She is the most expensive player signed by the Delhi franchise at the WPL auction.

#3 Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma joined an elite club of U-19 World Cup-winning captains for India, as she led the Indian team to the title in the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 World Cup last month.

She is now a part of the T20 World Cup squad that is competing in South Africa. The teenager scored a crucial 33 off 25 balls in India's successful run-chase against Pakistan in their first match.

The explosive 19-year-old was also signed by the Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crores at the WPL auction. She has displayed immense skill and talent throughout her career. Her T20I record is very impressive - 1,264 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 134.

#4 Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been one of the biggest names in women's cricket over the past decade. She has been at the helm of several iconic wins for the Indian team. The Punjab cricketer has scored 2,956 runs in T20Is at an average of 28, making her the 5th highest run-getter of all time and the highest among Indians.

Harmanpreet was signed by the Mumbai Indians for a price of ₹1.8 crores at the WPL auction. She is an anchor-type batter with a penchant for going hard towards the end of the innings. The India skipper can also bowl some tidy off-spin. She will most likely be the captain of the Mumbai franchise.

#5 Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning is an Australian cricket legend. She has been one of the best batters in the world for over a decade now. Her T20I record is also pretty solid - 3,297 runs in 117 innings at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 117.

Lanning is the second-highest run-getter of all time in the format at the international level and has been a part of four Women's T20 World Cup-winning teams.

She was signed by the Delhi Capitals for ₹1.1 crores at the WPL auction. The Aussie star was the most expensive overseas pick among pure batters.

Lanning can also captain the franchise given she has led her country to World Cup wins in both formats. The women's team is much like the men's team with the right blend of youth and overseas experience.

