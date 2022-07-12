5 best Instagram posts by MS Dhoni you haven't seen before

MS Dhoni's achievements in the cricket field and his demeanor off it have made him one of the most loved cricketers in the world. 'Captain Cool', as he's popularly known, boasts an envious CV, pocketing just about every trophy there has been on offer.

From humble beginnings, the Ranchi-born lad went on to become the first player from the state of Jharkhand to represent India. The dashing wicketkeeper-batter made a name for himself as a leader par excellence, and turned out for India in 90 Tests, 347 ODIs (with three others coming for Asia XI) and 98 T20Is.

One thing that remains fascinating about him is how generally inactive he remains on social media. So much so that Twitter temporarily removed his blue tick verification last year, possibly owing to his inactivity.

That said, his Instagram profile features a number of heartwarming pictures and posts. In this listicle, we look at five such posts by Dhoni on Instagram that you may not have seen before.

#5 'Spain vs Argentina'

During India's limited-overs tour of Zimbabwe in June 2016, most of the senior players bar skipper Dhoni, were given a rest. He led a largely second-string team to a 3-0 victory in the ODIs and a 2-1 triumph in the T20I rubber.

While the young brigade had the chance of a lifetime to pick the skipper's brain, they also had the opportunity to indulge in some video game fun with him. Known to be an avid gamer, 'Mahi' posted a picture on Instagram of the team taking some time off to play a football video game, captioning the post, 'Spain versus Argentina'.

The picture shows Mandeep Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Axar Patel and Karun Nair alongside their skipper, with each of them keenly focused on the game on hand.

#4 "Had no clue I make crackers also"

Ahead of the festival of Diwali in 2014, Dhoni happened to chance upon a box of firecrackers that was manufactured in his name. Amused by the same, the then all-format Indian captain took to Instagram to post a photo of it and express his surprise.

Cheekily stating that he had no idea that he made crackers as well, 'Mahi' expressed his wish for a happy Diwali. This was one of his much earlier posts on Instagram, having joined the platform that very year.

#3 "Hey Mahendra Singh Dhoni, epdi irukeenga?"

An adorable video featuring Dhoni and his daughter Ziva sees the duo having a conversation in Bhojpuri and Tamil. This was posted by the former Indian skipper on his Instagram profile back in 2018.

The video shows Ziva asking him how he was doing in Bhojpuri, one of the native languages of the state of Jharkhand. The same question was then followed up in Tamil, a language that 'Thala' himself picked up during his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

#2 "Even better when we are dancing"

The father-daughter duo were back at it again soon after. This time, Dhoni and his daughter Ziva were seen shaking a leg in a video recorded by the cricketer's wife, Sakshi.

As Sakshi asks them to dance, it's Ziva who leads the way with an energetic step which her doting father duly follows. The video is quite easily one of the most adorable posts on his Instagram profile.

#1 When 'Thala' emulated 'Thalaivar'

What could potentially be cooler than a picture of Dhoni? One that features the legendary superstar Rajinikanth himself.

The post dates back to 2016, when the hit Tamil film Kabali starring Rajinikanth hit the silver screen. The superstar's iconic pose from the film, where he's seated on his couch, was emulated by CSK's 'Thala', and he took to Instagram to share a picture of the same.

With the post captioned 'Tried copying the pose of The One and Only THALAIVAR', you couldn't possibly find a picture of two of India's most beloved superstars with a bigger swag quotient.

Also read: Happy birthday MS Dhoni: 5 top cars and bikes owned by Captain Cool

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far