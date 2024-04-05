5 best knocks after first two weeks of IPL 2024 ft. Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli

The IPL 2024 season is just two weeks in and yet has had some absolute runfests. While it has been a tough ride for the bowlers in most games, the crowd has been thoroughly entertained by some belligerent batting on display, raining fours and sixes.

There have been some big names who have continued to show why they are rated so highly in the T20 format. Besides, the youngsters too have delivered some massive knocks, unleashing their absolute best.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best knocks from IPL 2024 so far:

#5 Heinrich Klaasen 80*(34), SRH vs MI

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) blew away the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling attack during their IPL 2024 clash as the hosts broke the record for the highest team score in the history of the IPL. They posted a mammoth 277/3, with South African star Heinrich Klaasen being at the forefront of the carnage.

Klaasen smashed four boundaries and a staggering seven sixes in his innings, continuing from where the likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma left off. The beleaguered MI bowling attack simply had no answer to the blistering knock played by arguably one of the best T20 batters in the world.

#4 Sanju Samson 82*(52), RR vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson continued his trend of starting an IPL season with a big knock as he scored an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It was a special knock as the conditions weren't straightforward for batting.

Samson's ability to hit the big shots almost at will ensured that the Royals got the explosive finish they needed despite losing wickets at crucial junctures. The hosts ended up winning the game by 20 runs and one would believe Samson's innings was the difference between the two sides.

#3 Virat Kohli, 77(49), RCB vs PBKS

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won just one match in the IPL 2024 season so far and the hero of that game was none other than their icon Virat Kohli. The veteran opener played a fantastic knock of 77 off just 49 balls as RCB chased down the target of 177.

The incredible part of Kohli's knock was that he had to do it all alone, with big names like Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green all contributing a total of just nine runs. Dinesh Karthik provided the finish needed with a cameo of 28*(10) to take them over the line. Kohli is in red-hot form and is also the Orange Cap holder at the time of writing.

#2 Sunil Narine, 85(39), DC vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir seems to have unlocked the explosive batter within Sunil Narine once again, just like he did back when he was the captain of the side. Narine picked the bones out of the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling attack in Visakhapatnam with a breathtaking 85 off just 39 balls.

With seven fours and as many sixes, Narine left opposition skipper Rishabh Pant searching for ways to control the carnage. However, by the time the West Indies all-rounder was dismissed, he had already given Kolkata an incredible platform.

The visitors posted a mind-blowing 272/7 and there was no way back for the Capitals as they suffered a 106-run defeat.

#1 Riyan Parag, 84*(45), RR vs DC

Arguably the innings of IPL 2024 so far was played by Riyan Parag against DC. The youngster seems to have finally come of age with a fantastic domestic season under his belt and he has been producing the same consistency for RR at the No. 4 position.

The Royals had lost three quick wickets and needed someone to absorb the pressure. Riyan initially played second-fiddle to Ravichandran Ashwin, and then teed off once he sensed an opportunity to dominate the Delhi bowlers. He tore into Anrich Nortje in the final over and his knock of 84* was enough to see the Royals win yet another home game.

With 181 runs from three innings, Riyan Parag is just behind Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap list.