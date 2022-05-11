5 cricketers who stood out by wearing unique accessories in matches

A vast number of cricket fans all around the globe, especially kids and youngsters, are quite curious about the accessories that cricketers carry on the field. It has become almost impossible for a cricketer to escape the public eye if he stands out by donning unique on-field accessories.

Cricketing accessories like anti-glare sunglasses, spiked shoes, sweat-resistant wristbands, hats, and face stickers have been quite a topic of discussion. In this piece, we will take a look at five cricketers who are well-known for standing out due to some unique accessories they used.

#1 Andrew Symonds - Lip sunscreen

Andrew Symonds thrashing the ball

Having an impressive stature, Andrew Symonds also had the trademark dreadlocks which gave him quite an imposing presence as he entered the ground. However, one particular trait has always made it impossible to un-notice him - a super bright white pigment on his lips.

azzy. @azryhassim



#AllStarCricket We all tried to apply that lip cream like Andrew Symonds when playing school cricket We all tried to apply that lip cream like Andrew Symonds when playing school cricket 😂 #AllStarCricket

It's Zinc Oxide (ZnO) that acts as a heavy sunscreen. It provides better skin protection from harmful UV rays and stays longer on the skin. It's water and sweat resistant, which makes it a good choice for outdoor as well as indoor sports.

#2 Jofra Archer - Gold jewelry

Jofra Archer delivering thunderbolts

Jofra Archer nicely pulls off a deep-braided hairstyle and wears his set of jewelry consisting of heavy gold chains complimented by a set of gold earrings. Fans are abuzz with the unique deadly demeanor this cricketer emits with his strong presence on the field.

The sight of the pacer hurling down fiery quick deliveries, while donning gold chains studded with rubies, fancy watches, and glowing earrings is definitely a sight to behold.

#3 Andre Russell - Differently-colored shoes

Andre Russell hitting hard in a BBL match

Andre Russell is well known for sporting unique hairstyles like his 'gold and purple' mohawk, which represented his passion for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, a unique set of accessories that Russell has flaunted numerous times during IPL matches created a lot of buzz among fans. In a number of games, he took the field with differently-colored shoes.

Russell believes that wearing differently-colored shoes allows him to be more expressive. In a post-match interview, he mentioned that there is nothing wrong with mixing and matching since everything is evolving.

#4 Shivnarine Chanderpaul - Anti-glare patches

Chanderpaul is one of the most reputed batsmen ever

In the latter part of his career, Shivnarine Chanderpaul was spotted with two dark sticker-esque patches beneath his eyes. These unique on-field accessories were identified as "anti-glare patches" that are often used to reduce the effect of light entering the peripheral area of the eyes.

The anti-glare stickers facilitated effective batting and fielding, without being affected by the glare of the Sun. They also helped protect his eyes from scorching heat during Test matches.

#5 Chris Gayle - Bandana

Gayle has the ability to turn spectators into fielders

Chris Gayle has been very experimentative with his accessories and cricket kits. His iconic graying dread-locks, flashy eye-glasses, and the infamous bandana have created quite a stir. Gayle used to wear a black bandana underneath his helmet to counter excess sweat that drips from the head while batting for long.

Moreover, a black bandana adds further menace to his strong personality and resembles his batting attitude to that of a gladiator walking out to battle.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat