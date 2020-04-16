5 dropped catches in IPL that changed the course of a season

Chronicling the instances of 5 dropped catches, if taken, would have altered game and season outcomes.

One of these incidents potentially cost CSK the opportunity to achieve the first three-peat in competition history.

Warner dropped Kohli.

The simple definition of Cricket is a game between bat and ball. A batsman scores runs by running between the wickets or scoring boundaries off the balls bowled by a bowler. An important aspect, though, that doesn't feature in the definition of the sport is the art of fielding.

Fielders are a part of the game every moment, and most often, it is they who define the game. There have been instances when a brilliant catch or a run-out has had a massive impact on the outcome of a game. Likewise, a dropped catch has also cost teams dearly.

Kapil Dev's stunning catch of Viv Richards in the 1983 World Cup final turned the game India's way, while Herschelle Gibbs' drop off Steve Waugh in the 1999 World Cup potentially cost South Africa a place in the final.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is no different and has witnessed many such incidents. Here are five instances when a dropped catch changed the course of the IPL that season.

#1 IPL 2013 - The drop that unleashed David Miller

David Miller

An in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced a struggling Kings XI Punjab in the final leg of the league phase of the 2013 season. Placed second in the points table, RCB had a great chance to secure a top-two spot. Punjab, who was on the brink of elimination, chose to chase after winning the toss.

Half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Chris Gayle helped them get off to a brilliant start. With support from Virat Kohli and Moises Henriques, Mr.360, AB de Villiers provided a strong finish, taking the total to 190.

In reply, Punjab got off to the worst possible start, losing their openers in the powerplay. David Hussey and Gurkeerat Singh tried resurrecting the innings but ended up losing their respective wickets.

David Miller was joined by Rajagopal Sathish at the end of the 10th over. Considering the stiff asking rate, the South African started playing shots from the first ball he faced. In one Vinay Kumar over, Miller scored three boundaries. In an attempt for a fourth one, he top-edged the ball.

To the surprise of everyone, Virat Kohli dropped the skier to give the southpaw a life he would make the most of. Capitalising on Kohli's mistake, Miller played one of the best knocks in the history of IPL. The South Africa smashed the RCB bowlers all over the park, blitzing 101 runs off mere 38 balls, courtesy eight fours and seven sixes.

The beating from Miller took a toll on RCB as they succumbed to two defeats in the next three games. From being second in the table, RCB failed to qualify for the play-offs. It was unfortunate for RCB fans, as it marked the only instance in IPL history when a team winning nine games were unable to qualify for the play-offs.

#2 IPL 2014 - Drop helps Yusuf Pathan power KKR to the first qualifier

Yusuf Pathan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league game of the 2014 IPL. Having sealed their play-off spot, KKR were aiming for a top-two finish. On the other hand, SRH had to win to push for a place in the top-four. Considering the net run-rate factor, both teams wanted to win big.

Kolkata won the toss and chose to bowl first. Hyderabad kept losing wickets at regular intervals, eventually managing a total of 160. The home team had to chase down the score in 15.2 overs to finish second in the points table. Robin Uthappa got KKR off to a good start, as the team scored 49 runs in the powerplay with the loss of a wicket.

But, Karn Sharma picked up the wicket of Manish Pandey, which brought Yusuf Pathan to the crease. Pathan hit his first ball towards midwicket, where Srikkanth Anirudha dropped a regulation offering. The big all-rounder made SRH pay dearly for the lapse, going on to smash the fastest 50 in IPL history.

Pathan's stunning 22-ball 72, with five fours and seven sixes, helped KKR chase down their target in just 14.2 overs. With the win, KKR beat Kings XI Punjab in the first qualifier and went on to win the final as well.

#3 IPL 2018 - The spill that helped Shane Watson return to form

Shane Watson

After a two-year absence, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a comeback to the IPL in 2018. They won their first two games from losing positions. While Dwayne Bravo played a blinder against Mumbai Indians, Sam Billings did the same against Kolkata Knight Riders. Captain MS Dhoni almost pulled off a win against Punjab in the third game.

It was contributions from the lower-middle order that were helping the team. Openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson weren't converting their starts. CSK tried out Murali Vijay as an opener in the third game, but to no avail. With injury concerns to Suresh Raina, the team management was hoping for someone to turn up.

It happened in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, Watson started well with two boundaries. He then played an expansive drive to an outswinger. The edge flew straight to first slip where Rahul Tripathi dropped the sitter. The Australian made the opposition pay by stroking a 57-ball 106.

The knock gave immense confidence to the all-rounder, as he continued to score runs for the Super Kings that season. It was evident in the finals when he scored a trophy-winning century. Despite starting the innings with ten dot balls, Watson stayed at the crease long enough to win the tournament for Chennai. With 555 runs, it turned out to be Watson's best IPL season with the bat.

#4 IPL 2015 - When David Warner dropped a play-off spot

Kohli celebrates with De Villiers after an emphatic win.

The 2015 IPL was one of the most closely fought seasons in the history of the league. The difference between the second-placed side and the sixth-placed side was a mere 2 points. In such a neck and neck situation, a single win/loss would have made a significant difference.

In that backdrop, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore played their respective penultimate league game against each other. With rain interruptions, the game was reduced to 11-overs a side.

Batting first, Hyderabad were powered by the Australian duo of David Warner and Moises Henriques. They put on a 100-run partnership to take the total to 135. With further rain, the target for Bangalore was reduced to 81 in six overs by D/L method.

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli got the chase off to a flying start, scoring 41 in the first two overs. But, Henriques dismissed Gayle and De Villiers off consecutive deliveries to bring his side back into the game.

With 13 runs required off the last over, Kohli was given the task of winning the game. He scored two boundaries to bring the equation down to four runs off two balls. The RCB captain then tried to clear the straight boundary, but SRH skipper Warner caught the ball at long-off. However, in doing so, the Australian backpedalled while celebrating the wicket and ended up stepping on the boundary line before throwing the ball away.

It was enough for the umpires to award six runs, and two points eventually went Bangalore's way. Hyderabad were jolted by two further losses in their final two games that eliminated the team out of contention from a place in the play-offs. From being a title-favourite, SRH failed to qualify for the play-offs.

#5 IPL 2012 - The Jacques Kallis drop that cost the trophy

.

Jacques Kallis

Two-time defending champions Chennai Super Kings played Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the 2012 season. Although Chennai sneaked into the play-offs, they steamrolled past Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in the eliminator and second qualifier, respectively.

Chennai were favourites in the final, but a Gautam Gambhir-led KKR were determined to provide a tough fight. MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat on a batting pitch. Openers Murali Vijay and Mike Hussey gave an excellent start to the team before Suresh Raina smashed that season's best spinner, Sunil Narine, to provide the finishing touches.

In reply, KKR had a terrible start, losing Gautam Gambhir in the very first over of their chase. But Manvinder Bisla came in and changed the complexion of the game. He kept the required run-rate under control by scoring boundaries every over. Jacques Kallis, who anchored the run chase, was taking KKR closer to victory.

However, the chasing team then lost two quick wickets that put the pressure of scoring on the South African. As a result, Kallis hit an outside the off-stump delivery in the air towards mid-wicket. Michael Hussey, who had taken a good catch earlier in the over, caught this one at the edge of the boundary line. But in doing so, the Australian lost his balance and fell over the ropes to concede a six.

The dropped catch made a massive difference as it reduced KKR's required rate from 11 to 9. Despite losing more wickets in the next few overs, KKR cruised to victory, thereby denying CSK lost a golden opportunity to complete the first-ever three-peat in IPL history.