5 expensive players from the auction who have failed to deliver

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
393   //    05 Apr 2019, 12:14 IST

Unadkat hasn't had much to celebrate in IPL 2019 so far

IPL auctions are equally, or even more for that matter, important to the actual action that takes place on the cricket field. The team management get a chance to change things around and form new strategies in order to help their teams win the tournament.

Teams also need to be proactive about the choices that they make at the auction. While it is good to put money on unheard names or players who have been doing well in domestic or international cricket, it is also important to make sure that they pick players who can actually translate that talent into performance on the big stage.

There have been umpteen occasions where players who are bought for huge money fail to perform in the IPL. And when this happens, fans are left wondering why the team management dished out so much money for these players.

This year has been no different and a lot of players who were bought for big amounts at the auction have failed to live up to the expectations. Here is a list of 5 such players.

#5 Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram is a freelance T20 cricketer who plays in various T20 leagues in the world. Ingram's brilliant form in the CPL and BBL attracted the attention of various IPL teams.

After a long bidding war, Ingram was bought by the Delhi Capitals for a staggering sum of 6.4 crores. The Southpaw started IPL 2019 on a bright note scoring 47 runs off just 32 balls in Delhi's opening game against Mumbai. But unfortunately, Ingram hasn't been able to do much after that innings.

In the next 4 matches, he has scored just 55 runs and has failed to take his team over the line in a couple of tight finishes. With the likes of Colin Munro and Sherfane Rutherford waiting in the wings, Ingram might face the axe sooner rather than later.

