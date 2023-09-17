5 funniest tweets of Ravichandran Ashwin you should not miss

Ravichandran Ashwin is celebrating his 37th birthday today. The star Indian all-rounder was born on September 17, 1986 in Chennai. He has represented India in 94 Tests, 113 ODIs and 65 T20I matches so far.

Ashwin currently owns the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers. He has picked up 489 wickets in the longest format of the game so far. In white-ball cricket, Ashwin won the ICC World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 with the Indian team.

Apart from his on-field performances, Ravichandran Ashwin is also popular for his funny comments on social media. On his 37th birthday today, here's a look at the top five funny tweets posted by Ashwin.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin's hilarious reaction to Cheteshwar Pujara's bowling

During the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2023, the Australian batters frustrated the Indian bowlers on a flat deck at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Almost everyone could predict that the match was heading towards a draw. Hence, in Australia's second innings, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to hand the ball to Cheteshwar Pujara, who was present in the team as a specialist batter. Reacting to Pujara's bowling, Ashwin took to X and wrote:

"Main kya karu? Job chod du?" (What should I do? Should I leave my job?)

Pujara hilariously replied to Ashwin, saying that it was his way of giving it back to the off-spinner for going out to bat at number three earlier in the Nagpur Test of the series.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin funnily corrects a fan

During the Nagpur Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, a fan at the VCA Stadium called Ashwin as 'Anna Bhaiya'. After stumps, Ashwin took to X to correct the fan and wrote:

"Someone at the stadium called me Anna Bhaiya today. Anna and Bhaiya are one and the same ( big brother ) . I am extremely grateful for the love I receive but this one small correction would help."

Ashwin also posted a couple of laughing emojis in the end. His tweet received more than 100,000 likes.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin responds to Prime Minister's Parody Account

Ashwin lauded ISRO after the successful Chandrayan-III Mission earlier this year. A parody account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Ashwin's tweet. The Indian off-spinner sarcasticially responded to him:

"Sir how are you? I am so glad you replied to my tweet. I am honoured."

Most fans did not get the sarcasm from Ashwin. An X user pointed out the same and Ashwin posted two laughing emojis in reply.

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin asks for visa to visit Kailasa

In late 2019, news broke out that Nityananda left India and created his own country named 'Kailasa'. After reading the news, Ashwin hilariously asked for the visa procedure.

"What is the procedure to get visa?? Or is it on arrival? #Kailaasa," Ashwin tweeted.

Ashwin also asked in comments about how people can make investments in the country.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin uses IPL reference to spread message about COVID-19

In 2020, the entire world came to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost every country announced a lockdown. Ravichandran Ashwin spread the message to his followers by using a photo of him dismissing Jos Buttler via a run-out at the non-striker's end.

"Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe!" Ashwin tweeted.

Ashwin's tweet got massive reach on the micro-blogging platform. It received almost 48,000 likes.