5 highest team totals in an IPL Final

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets in a thrilling last-ball final of IPL 2023. With the win, CSK won their fifth IPL trophy, equalling the record of the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the most titles.

Batting first, GT posted an enormous total of 214/4 on the board. Sai Sudharsan led Gujarat's batting effort and just missed out on a well-deserved hundred by four runs. Wriddhiman Saha scored a crucial half-century, while Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya also made significant contributions.

Due to inclement weather, the game was cut down to 15 overs, with CSK's revised target being 171. All of the CSK batters chipped in with handy contributions, which led to a last-ball victory. Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a boundary when 10 runs were needed from the last two deliveries.

It was the highest runs chased in an IPL playoff game. On that note, let us take a look at the five highest teams total in an IPL final.

#1 GT vs CSK (IPL 2023, Final)

GT batted first on a pitch that is conducive to batting in the IPL 2023 final. After their 20 overs, Hardik Pandya and Co. posted a massive total of 214/4.

Sai Sudharsan (96 runs off 47 balls), who fell short of a well-deserved hundred, was the standout performer for GT. A crucial half-century from Saha (54 runs off 39 balls) and quickfire cameos from Gill (39 runs off 20 balls) and Hardik (21* runs off 12 balls), meant that Gujarat reached a score of well above 200.

However, it was not enough in the end as CSK ended up winning the rain-curtailed encounter in the final ball of the match by five wickets. Devon Conway (47 runs off 25 balls) was awarded the Player of the Match for his swashbuckling knock.

#2 SRH vs RCB (IPL 2016, Final)

Batting first in the IPL 2016 final, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a massive total of 208/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

The foundation of this fine batting effort was laid by David Warner (69 runs off 38 balls), striking an excellent half-century. Yuvraj Singh (38 runs off 21 balls) and Ben Cutting (39* runs off 15 balls) also played swashbuckling cameos to take their side to a huge total.

In reply, RCB who were in a winning position for the majority of their chase. However, they ended up losing the match by a narrow margin of eight runs, after losing a heap of wickets.

Cutting was awarded the Player of the Match as he picked up the wickets of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul after his exploits with the bat.

#3 CSK vs RCB (IPL 2011, Final)

Batting first at the Chepauk Stadium, the Super Kings posted a fantastic score of 205/5 on the board at the end of their 20 overs.

CSK's batting effort was headlined by openers, Murali Vijay (95 runs off 52 balls) and Michael Hussey (63 runs off 45 balls), stitching together a phenomenal 159-run opening partnership in just 14.5 overs.

Vijay missed out on a well-deserved ton. Some lusty blows from skipper MS Dhoni at the end meant that the home side crossed the 200-run mark.

In response, RCB could only manage 147/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/16 in his four overs.

#4 MI vs CSK (IPL 2015, Final)

Batting first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a mammoth score of 202/5 at the end of their 20 overs.

Lendl Simmons (68 runs off 45 balls) and Rohit Sharma (50 runs off 26 balls), scored aggressive half-centuries to lay a solid platform for their team. Swashbuckling cameos from Ambati Rayudu (36* runs off 24 balls) and Kieron Pollard (36 runs off 18 balls) provided the final flourish as MI's score went beyond 200.

In response, CSK only mustered a total of 161/8 at the end of their 20 overs, after a fine bowling performance from the likes of Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Mitchell McClenaghan.

#5 PBKS vs KKR (IPL 2014, Final)

Playing their first and only IPL final till date, the Punjab Kings posted a total of 199/4 at the end of their 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha scored a fine century and was well aided by Manan Vohra, who chipped in with a fifty.

In reply, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were kept in the contest by Manish Pandey (94 runs off 50 balls) and Yusuf Pathan (36 runs off 22 balls). In the end, it was Piyush Chawla (13* runs off 5 balls), who kept his cool to take his side home.

With the win, KKR won their second IPL title after lifting the trophy for the first time in 2012.

Saha's batting heroics went in vain as Pandey took away the Player of the Match award and the trophy from him and his team.

Poll : Did the DLS rule help CSK today? Yes No 0 votes