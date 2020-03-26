5 highest wicket-takers in IPL history

Not just batsmen, bowlers have also proven to be match-winners in the shortest format of the game.

Three spinners are part of this illustrious list of highest wicket-takers in the history of the cash-rich league.

Lasith Malinga joined the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the IPL

Right from the get-go, the IPL has always produced scintillating performances by both the bat and the ball. This, along with high-flying catches and massive run chases have gripped the entire cricketing world. While batsmen, more often than not, get the credit, bowlers have also proven to be capable match-winners on plenty of occasions.

The massive sixes might entertain fans, but a team does not win unless the bowling unit does its job regardless of how many runs are on the board. There have been players who have appeared out of thin air and put on match-winning performances while there have been bowlers who have demonstrated longevity in the shortest format of the game.

With that being said, we look at the five highest wicket-takers recorded in IPL history.

#5 Dwayne Bravo - 147

Dwayne Bravo

Coming at number five on this list is Dwayne Bravo with 147 wickets to his name. Making his debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2008, Bravo was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in 2011. Bravo's ability to contribute both as a batsman and a bowler, not to mention his terrific fielding and valuable experience from having played all across the globe, combined with his Caribbean swagger, makes him an invaluable addition to the franchise.

Bravo has gone on to play vital roles in two of the IPL finals he's won with the Chennai-based franchise. A reliable lower-order batsman, Bravo has bailed the team out plenty of times and his ability with the ball, especially in the death overs, makes him an asset. His best season with the ball came in 2013 when he picked up 32 wickets in 18 matches as the Super Kings lost in the final.

#4 Piyush Chawla - 150

Piyush Chawla

The first of the three spinners to feature in this list is Piyush Chawla. Having made his debut for the Kings XI Punjab, Piyush Chawla has been a consistent performer in the IPL. After six years with Punjab, Chawla was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014 and he immediately played a vital role in the team winning their second IPL title in the same year with Chawla hitting the winning runs in the final against his former employers.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the spinner has picked up 150 wickets in the IPL so far and will be hoping to add more with his new team Chennai Super Kings, who bought him ahead of the 2020 IPL for ₹6.75 crores. Chawla's best season in the tournament came in its inaugural edition where he picked up 17 wickets in 15 games. His experience and ability to bowl in different conditions makes him a valuable addition to the Chennai team.

Advertisement

#3 Harbhajan Singh - 150 wickets

Harbhajan Singh

One of the greatest spinners the country has ever produced, Harbhajan Singh, continues to defy age and produce quality performances at the highest level. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians set-up since the inception of IPL and was been one of the key figures in the success of the franchise. He has picked up 150 wickets in his IPL career and signed with the Chennai Super Kings in 2018, guiding the franchise to their third IPL title in his debut season.

Bhajji can also chip in with the bat every now and then and his contributions as a batsman should not be overlooked. His experience and ability to read situations makes him an ideal fit for the franchise. Playing a pivotal role in the 2013 winning campaign for the Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh picked up 24 wickets that year.

#2 Amit Mishra - 157 wickets

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra has been on the circuit for quite some time now. The leg-spinner is the third and final spinner to find a place on this list and he has picked up 157 wickets in 147 games for the three franchises that he's represented - Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils (now called Delhi Capitals) and the Deccan Chargers.

Mishra has been a key figure in every franchise that he has played for and his best season was in 2013 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad where he claimed 21 wickets in 17 games as the team from Hyderabad lost in the playoffs. The leg-spinner has recorded three hat-tricks in the IPL and has been extremely consistent over the years. His cameos with the bat have been recognized and will be a massive presence in the dressing room considering the vast experience he brings to the side.

#1 Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets

Lasith Malinga

The players with the most wickets in the history of the IPL is Lasith Malinga. Representing Mumbai Indians throughout his entire career, Malinga has proven to be a pillar around which the franchise builds their team. He has picked up 170 wickets in his IPL career and has also played the fewest games (122) among the players in this illustrious list.

Despite being 37 years old, Malinga can still come up with the goods as he showed last season, finishing with 16 wickets and leading the Mumbai-based team to their fourth IPL title. As a veteran of the sport, his experience and composure, especially during the death overs, will come in handy for Rohit Sharma and co. and that is one of the reasons why they have continued to retain him. His best season came during the 2011 campaign where he led the tournament with 28 wickets in 16 matches.